Adulting is hard, y'all, and I'll be the first to admit that I sometimes find myself longing for my responsibility-free summer vacations where I could take a temporary timeout for the real world. If you've ever dreamed of quitting your job to take a breather without having to worry about expenses and the lack of money from said job (I mean, TBH, who hasn't?), STōK Cold Brew's Sabbatical Giveaway sounds like a godsend. The coffee company is giving away $30,000 each to three lucky individuals to pursue what they're "truly passionate about," whether that be traveling to Tokyo, picking up fencing, or hiking the base camp of Everest, and it's the perfect excuse to take that sabbatical you've been dreaming about.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, STōK Cold Brew Coffee revealed via press materials that it would be financing three "STōK-baddicals" by dividing up $90,000 between three different people who are ready to take a temporary break from their responsibilities and dive into their passions. The best part? Unlike many giveaways that specify where, when, and how you need to spend the prize money, the company is encouraging the three recipients to get creative and do whatever they want to do with the money. In other words, it's up to you. If you want to spend the whole $30,000 on eating and drinking your way through Italy, that's up to you. Conversely, you could go and write that novel you've always wanted to pen in a treehouse in Bali. Basically, it's whatever floats your boat and excites you, because, according to the company, "No dreams are too big or too small to pursue."

If you're the lucky recipient, you'll receive $30,000 total ($20,000 of which is for expenses like lodging, flights, etc., the remaining $10,000 of which is just a stipend for you to use however you want). According to the fine print, you have anytime between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15 of this year to take your 2-4 week vacation, during which you'll be expected to share all your photos and videos from the experience on social media.

SToK Cold Brew on YouTube

"STōK believes in helping people go after what they want, which is why we’re ponying up the money for fans to temporarily redefine their nine-to-five job," Lindsey Morgan, marketing director for STōK Cold Brew Coffee, said per press materials.

Morgan continued:

Similar to our cold brew coffee, we believe our STōK-bbaticals provide that extra bolt of motivation and inspiration that people need to turn their passions into actions. We’re thrilled to begin the application process and help STōK fans take some time off to pursue what they’re truly passionate about.

If you've been waiting for the right opportunity to come along to nudge you to pursue your dreams, it doesn't get much better than this. To apply, you have from now until Labor Day on Sept. 2 to head to QuitYourJobAndGetStoKed.com to cast your name in the running and send your application materials to SToK@icfnext.com.

Considering that one of the giveaway qualifications is "Must have an awesome STōK-bbatical dream," I have a feeling that you'll want to think big when submitting the maximum 300-word summary of what you currently do for a job as well as what you would be doing in an ideal world where you had an extra $30,000. In addition, it sounds like the company is on the lookout for a social media-savvy recipient, as they are looking for someone who "must love taking photos and capturing selfies/content" as well as someone with an "impeccable use of the hashtag game." If this sounds like you, I'd take a moment to review the full rules and requirements, then start working on your application.

After all, your dream vacation (and that indefinite "OOO" message) is just an email away.