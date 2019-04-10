The new The Hills reboot hasn't even premiered yet, but already the drama has begun. The Hills: New Beginnings is bringing back most of the original series' stars, including Heidi Montag, her husband Spencer Pratt, and his sister Stephanie Pratt. The Pratt siblings famously feuded towards the end of original run of The Hills, which ran on MTV from 2006 to 2010. But, fans were under the impression that they had patched things up since then. At least, that's what everyone thought was the case, until a recent podcast episode revealed Stephanie's true feelings. In fact, Stephanie Pratt's quotes about Spencer and Heidi show just how damaged their relationship is.

Elite Daily reached out to Spencer and Heidi for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

After a huge rift was formed in their relationship almost a decade ago, Stephanie and Spencer barely saw each other. In fact, she told E! News that she rarely sees her brother and his family: She's only met Spencer's son five times. But, The Hills: New Beginnings brought the estranged siblings back together. Stephanie told Vogue she might not have even seen her brother for years if they didn't come together to film the new show, and seemed pretty happy about getting closer to him again. She said:

Becoming friends with Lauren Conrad destroyed my relationship with Spencer. We didn't speak for a long time. If this new show hadn't happened, it would have been 10, 11, 20 more years of not seeing or speaking to my brother. The reboot is a miracle.

However, that miracle apparently did not last very long. On the latest episode of Stephanie's podcast Pratt Cast, she said that she's had one final fallout with Heidi during a photoshoot that pushed her to call Spencer and Heidi "toxic."

According to Stephanie, she and Heidi were on a photoshoot together as part of their promotions for The Hills: New Beginnings. It was a long day, and at the end of it Heidi gave bottles of Champagne to all the other women involved except for Stephanie. After that, Stephanie said she's cut Heidi and Spencer out. She said on her podcast:

We are not on good terms. We are not on speaking terms. I do not consider them my family. Before The Hills: New Beginnings, my mom, my brother, and I all sat down and said we will not let this ruin our family again. I'm done. I don't care. I'm not protecting them anymore.

Stephanie went on to describe her feelings about Heidi and Spencer in vicious detail:

I'm not going to pretend that Spencer and Heidi are good people like I was doing for most of the series for my parents. For the shit they've done to me recently, I'm done. They're the most toxic people I've ever met. They are Bonnie and Clyde 'til they die, so if they say this sky is black, all of us are morons for saying it's blue. I’m confident and secure enough in myself to not p*ssyfoot around them. I’m done. I’m going to expose them for who they are.

It'll be interesting to see how this all plays out on The Hills reboot. It sounds like even though everyone's gotten older, some things — like family drama — never change.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV on June 24.