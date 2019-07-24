OK, wow. I thought the drama of The Hills was left back in 2010, but the revival show New Beginnings has brought it all rushing back. Objectively, there are few TV villains as impactful as the dynamic duo Speidi and few memes as iconic as Lauren Conrad's single, mascara drenched tear. Now, Stephanie Pratt's Instagram dragging Spencer, Heidi, and Audrina Patridge might be taking its place in the reality TV drama history books, too.

There's a lot of backstory we need to rehash in order to get to Stephanie's post, so bear with me. It begins with Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag.

It's hard to break down the intricacies of how Conrad and Montag ultimately fell out, but I'll do my best to summarize it. The two girls were initially BFFs living their best life by their apartment pool until Spencer came in and ruined everything. He was by every stretch of the imagination the world's biggest jerk on reality TV at the height of The Hills popularity. Somehow, he courted Montag and the two began what would ultimately become a seemingly dysfunctional (yet very, very strong?) relationship. During this time, a nasty rumor began circulating that Conrad made a sex tape with her then-boyfriend, Jason Whelan, which she vehemently denied. In fact, Conrad claims the rumor was started by Montag and Pratt. Montag always denied she had anything to do with it, but Pratt stood up and took responsibility in 2009.

OK.

Eventually, the public was introduced to Stephanie Pratt, Spencer's little sister, who had a rocky relationship with him and Montag from the start. After The Hills ended, Stephanie admitted to Vogue magazine she and her brother and sister-in-law didn't speak for years. Had it not been for the new show, she suspects the silence could have gone on way, way longer. In fact, Stephanie called the new series karma, "because The Hills destroyed us, originally," she said. "It tore my family apart."

Alas, the optimism and feel-goods of the new series hardly lasted. We are just five episodes in and Stephanie's relationship with her brother, Heidi, and Audrina Patridge has rapidly declined. Fans know all of this thanks to Stephanie's Instagram post.

On the night of July 23, Stephanie re-shared a meme of herself that says, "The moment you realize Stephanie is carrying this season of The Hills." The accompanying caption is ruthless. In it, she drags Speidi, reiterates Conrad's belief that Montag was involved in the OG sex tape rumor, and calls Patridge the "ultimate victim." This last piece is presumably thanks to Patridge accusing Stephanie of formerly sleeping with Justin Bobby, Patridge's famous ex.

"Drama follows me lolz. I’m drained from this year. So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don’t exist... but instead the MOST lovely people in the world- you guys are my family these days. I am so grateful, it makes my heart hurt. Thank you for making me feel like I belong somewhere," her caption began before immediately calling out Spencer. "(Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here)," she wrote.

Next came Montag. "omg and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are," she said. "You had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago."

She continued, "You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her)."

Next, Stephanie did bring up Justin Bobby and Patridge, writing:

@justinbobbybrescia you were my rock the entire series- I love you & thank you. PS: spoiler alert... we NEVER hooked up. Audrina is crazy. Like, you dated this guy ten years ago... you married someone else & have a child with him! And-As if you liked Justin!! you were dating someone off camera!! (the guy u went on a blind date with the night after the festival)! No one plays a better victim than you. (OMG you actually should go into acting)!!! Ughhh and all the months you spent trying to get all of the girls against me... I mean thats Speidi’s job!!!

Yikes.

Pratt finished her post by explaining she did not watch the most recent episode of New Beginnings because she "didn't want to watch her friend attack her character."

Full disclosure: I haven't caught any of the series yet, but by the looks of this post, that meme isn't wrong.

Honestly Steph, tell us how you really feel.