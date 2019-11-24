It's time to kick off the countdown to Christmas in proper fashion with a free promotion from Stella Artois that is spreading the holiday cheer. Stella Artois' Holiday Sweater Pack is a festive deal filled with plenty of free beer and neighborly love.

In press materials sent to Elite Daily, Stella Artois shared details about the holiday giveaway which began on Nov. 21. The company is offering a free Stella Together Holiday Sweater Pack to fans this season in the spirit of giving and getting to know your neighbors better. "In a world where we sometimes feel more divided than ever, a human connection, a friendly smile in the hallway or quick hello over the fence can make all the difference," the press materials state. "At least Stella Artois thinks so. This season the beer brand set out to make a difference and bring us all a bit closer to the ones that actually live the closest."

As part of the giveaway, you'll get an adorable red knit button-down sweater basket that carries a two-pack of beer, one for you and one for your neighbor. Teamwork is essential in this giveaway, since the pack includes a two-piece magnetized bottle key that only works when both parts come together.

If you're ready to raise your bottle and say cheers with a neighbor this winter, you can score your own Stella Together Holiday Sweater Pack by heading to the Stella Artois Neighbors website, where you can now sign up for the giveaway. If the free sweater pack isn't available when you check the website, make sure to check back the next day. According to a representative from Stella Artois, the inventory of available sweater packs will be restocked each day at 9 a.m. ET through Nov. 28, so make sure to set your alarm clock to ensure you get this awesome freebie right when it's released.

It's important to note that the offer is open to all U.S. residents who are over 21 years old, excluding Alabama, Arkansas, California, and Texas residents. In total, there will only be 500 sweater sets given away, so you'll definitely want to hurry and snag a boozy sweater pack before the promotion officially ends on Nov. 28.

If you miss out on the chance to get your own beer sweater pack, don't worry. You also have an opportunity to claim the deal from now until Dec. 31 by sharing a photo of you and your neighbor on Stella Artois' Instagram or Twitter. Along with the friendly photo, you'll also need to add the hashtag #StellaNeighbors and #Contest to your photo on social media for a chance to win. On top of sweater pack giveaway, there will be one special grand prize winner chosen. The lucky winner will receive a whole month's supply of holiday Stella, which consists of one $100 pre-paid card, according to the official rules of the giveaway.

With an incredible supply of complimentary beer, you'll be well on your way to making friendly new connections this holiday season.