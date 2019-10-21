One of my favorite things about the changing seasons are all the seasonal sips and bites that come with it. With the end of the year just a few months away, Stella Artois is just one of the many brands switching things up for the colder months with a brand new offering that's a departure from its Belgian pilsner. If you're in the mood for a dark brew, Stella Artois' holiday 2019 Midnight Lager definitely needs to be in your rotation this fall.

If you're like me and tend to gravitate toward darker beers once the temperatures drop, I have a feeling that your tastebuds will be so here for the Belgian-based company's very first foray into holiday beers. Its Midnight Lager, which is apparently inspired by "the midnight sky" and features notes of black and gold, per the brand, promises to gift drinkers a very different sipping experience than its OG European Pale Lager-style beer. According to an Oct. 17 press release, you can expect "notes of Belgian dark chocolate and freshly brewed espresso" with each taste, making it a perfect addition to all your sweater weather eats. It's also slightly stronger than the 5.2% ABV you'll get from the OG pilsner with Midnight Lager boasting an ABV of 5.4%.

Although Stella Artois hasn't done a holiday beer before, Lara Krug, Vice President of Stella Artois, explained in the press release why a seasonal brew actually makes total sense for the company. "Stella Artois was originally brewed as a holiday gift for the town of Leuven in Belgium, so we know a thing or two about the holiday season and wanted to give a new gift to our consumers," she said. Thus, Midnight Lager was born.

Courtesy of Stella Artois

While the company's seasonal beer won't be available at retailers until Nov. 4, Stella Artois will star the celebratory sipping a little early by bringing the new offering to America's most haunted town, aka Sleepy Hollow, New York, on Oct. 31. On Halloween evening, visitors and residents alike can head to J.P. Doyle's (which is located at 48 Beekman Ave) or The Hudson Anchor (located at 222 Beekman Ave) between the hours of 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET to be among the first to try the Midnight Lager for free. In addition to these two spots, the Set Back Inn, EATalia on Hudson, 105 Twenty Bar * Grill, The Tavern at Croton Landing, and The Grandstand in Tarrytown and Croton-On-Hudson will be selling pints of the specialty brew "while supplies last."

Courtesy of Stella Artois

Krug said in the press release, "The rich taste of Stella Artois Midnight Lager along with the deep, warm notes perfectly complements the cold crisp weather and will be the brew worth toasting with this holiday season. We’re excited to kick off our holiday spirit a little early this year on Halloween in Sleepy Hollow."

Unfortunately, if you don't happen to live in Sleepy Hollow or won't be able to make the trek there for Halloween, you'll have to wait a few extra days to try out the company's first attempt at a dark beer. However, once Midnight Lager does come to stores on Nov. 4, you can expect it to be available everywhere Stella Artois is currently sold. From the sounds of things, I have a feeling that this lager will become a go-to in your winter beer rotation by the time the holidays come around. Cheers!