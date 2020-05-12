What's going on with Andrew DeLuca? That's the question fans were left with after Grey's wrapped Season 16 early, leaving DeLuca's his plot (and many other storylines) up in the air. Luckily, Grey's Anatomy's sister show Station 19 dropped a hint about DeLuca in a recent episode, and it could be exactly what viewers need to get up to speed.

Since Station 19 is a spinoff of Grey's — and it airs the hour before the medical drama does on ABC — the writers often mesh plots of the shows together. For example, Ben Warren, was a Grey's resident before he became a Station 19 firefighter, and he's married to Grey Sloan's chief Miranda Bailey. And you know whenever an emergency goes down on Station 19, it's the Grey Sloan doctors who show up to help deal with the aftermath.

This crossover capability came in handy during Station 19's May 7 episode, when the firefighter drama hinted at DeLuca's storyline. "You know, my dad has Bipolar 1, and my sweet baby brother has inherited it," DeLuca's sister Carina said in a conversation with fire captain Maya.

Since Station 19 was able to film all the episodes in its season before the coronavirus shut down production — unlike Grey's, which had to end Season 16 early — it's possible DeLuca's official diagnosis was something the writers had planned for Grey's, but weren't able to get it filmed before the shutdown. Since DeLuca's coworkers have been imploring him to address his mental health— particularly after his breakdown in the hospital — perhaps one of the unmade Season 16 episodes showed him finally getting some help.

ABC

The showrunner of both shows, Krista Vernoff, backed up the DeLuca theories when she told TV Line the final episodes of Station 19's current season could contain some big hints at Grey's storylines.

"Ironically, when fans watch Episode 15 and 16 of Station 19, they will probably have a feeling of some of what we had planned for [the original Grey’s finale]," she said. However, the creators did apparently edit at least a few things out of Station 19 in order to avoid any big spoilers of storylines planned for Season 17 of Grey's.

So, while there are no official answers about DeLuca's status, it's looking like an official diagnosis could be in his future, which could be a great thing, since it means he'd be able get the treatment he needs.