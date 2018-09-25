One of the best things about 2018 is that Starbucks kept its beloved Happy Hour event going, IMO. More importantly, they expanded it to include all sorts of drinks from their menu — not just Frappuccinos. This next Happy Hour is a good mix of both and will help you make it to the end of the work week. Starbucks’ Sept. 27 Happy Hour offers BOGO drinks for an afternoon pick-me-up, so bring a friend and enjoy.

On Thursday, Sept. 27, you will be able to order buy-one-get-one-free Frappuccinos and espresso beverages from Starbucks. Starbucks' Happy Hour starts at 3 p.m. local time and lasts the remainder of the day on Sept. 27. As usual, Starbucks' Happy Hour deal is only valid at participating locations. You may want to give your nearby Starbucks a call before you go to make sure they are partaking in the Happy Hour festivities.

Oh, and a few other items to note. First of all, the Thursday afternoon deal is only good when you order drinks size grande or larger. It doesn't apply to tall sizes. Secondly, the promotion also excludes brewed coffee, ready to drink beverages, as well as Starbucks Reserve drinks. Finally, you should know that this deal is not valid with any other offers and can only be redeemed once.

To get your BOGO Frappuccino or espresso drink, you need to sign up for Starbucks Happy Hour emails. It's just as quick and easy as it sounds. Just provide Starbucks with your name, email address, and zip code, and you'll be on your way to having weekly Happy Hour deals delivered right your inbox.

The other option is to become a Starbucks Rewards Member. This will require you to provide a little more information like your birthdate, but the pay off is worth it. When you become a Starbucks Rewards Member, not only do you have access to Happy Hour deals, but you also get free drinks on your birthday and earn stars on every purchase. Once you reach 125 stars, you can redeem them for a free food or drink item. It's a win-win all around.

This might be one of my favorite Starbucks Happy Hour deals to date. Why, you ask? Because you can order a Frappuccino and get an espresso-based drink for free, or vice versa. You could also order BOGO Frappuccinos or any hot or iced espresso beverage. I'm not going to tell you what to get, but just know that there are several different combinations you can choose from. Now that it is officially fall, I'll be ordering double Pumpkin Spice Lattes for the time being. (Don't forget that Starbucks also has a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino for all of you PSL fanatics.)

If you're looking for a taste of fall but aren't into pumpkin-flavored drinks, I also recommend the Salted Caramel Mocha. It's a mixture of mocha sauce and toffee nut syrup. It's then combined with coffee, milk, and ice for a smooth texture and rich taste. The fall Frappuccino is topped with sweet whipped cream, caramel sauce, and a few sprinkles of turbinado sugar and sea salt, according to Starbucks.

Starbucks' Happy Hour is always the perfect afternoon treat, but I'm especially loving the variety of this deal. It's a great way to celebrate Friday eve, too. Cheers.