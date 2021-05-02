Starbucks dropped some new sips that are the perfect pick-me-ups when you're chillin' by the pool this summer. Starbucks Reserve Roasteries' Espresso Dolce drinks are iced combos of fruit and coffee that'll certainly cool you down in warmer weather while giving you your caffeine boost. The two colorful concoctions are just as tasty as they are 'Gram-worthy.

Starbucks Reserve unveiled its new line of iced drinks on April 28. The two new flavors, Passionfruit Pomegranate Espresso Dolce and Mandarin Espresso Dolce, are coffee-based beverages with a fruity twist. After all, they start off with a layer of fruit puree and sweet cream, and are finished off with citrusy notes from the Starbucks Reserve espresso you know and love — either Starbucks Reserve Gravitas Blend at the Roasteries or Microblend 21 at Reserve stores — over ice. The final result is a refreshing drink that looks more like a tropical smoothie than an iced coffee.

If you opt for the Passionfruit Pomegranate Espresso Dolce, you'll get fruit puree with passionfruit, pomegranate, and a dash of blood orange. For a more citrusy sip, you'll want to check out the Mandarin Espresso Dolce, which features a combo of mandarin and tangerine puree.

If you'd like to try out the summer sips, you can order the Mandarin Espresso Dolce at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in Seattle, Chicago and New York City, while the Passionfruit Pomegranate Espresso Dolce is available at all Starbucks Reserve stores. It'll cost you anywhere from $6 to $8.50 for the iced drinks, depending on the size. To find a Starbucks Reserve or Reserve Roastery location near you, simply use the brand's store locator.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Along with the release of the Espresso Dolce line, the brand also released two new boozy beverages: The Blush Mint Julep and Pineapple Rum Float. To top it off, you can also try out new Starbucks Reserve coffee this spring from Brazil, Papua New Guinea, and Ecuador, as well stock up some new merch to celebrate Starbucks 50th anniversary, including a Banana Leaf Tumbler and Mug and a reusable Coffee Bag Tote.

When you swing by a Starbucks Reserve or Roastery to try out the new sips and spice up your summer, remember to follow the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing.