In my opinion, there's no better way to celebrate the summer than with a Frappuccino from Starbucks. Depending on which Frappuccino you choose, it's usually caffeinated, cold, and topped off with a mountain of whipped cream. If you love 'em as much as I do, then you'll be happy to hear about Starbucks' latest Happy Hour special. Believe it or not, Starbucks' July 25 Happy Hour offers 50% off Frappuccinos. Yes, that means you'll be able to buy your fave frozen drink on the cheap if you visit your local 'Bucks at the right time.

If you're signed up for Starbucks' email updates (or if you've already downloaded the Starbucks mobile app), then you probably know about the upcoming Happy Hour special already. But if you don't, I'll give you the deets. According to Starbucks, you'll be able to score a Frappuccino for 50% off if you visit during Happy Hour on July 25. FYI, Happy Hour will start at 3 p.m. local time at your nearby participating Starbucks location, so plan your afternoon accordingly.

Now, you're probably wondering what the catch is. Surprise! There isn't one. However, there are a few rules that you'll have to follow when you visit Starbucks for a discounted Frappuccino.

First, you'll have to make sure that the Frappuccino you order is a grande or larger in size. If you get something smaller than that, your drink won't be 50% off. With that being said, you should also keep in mind that other drinks on the menu aren't included in the Happy Hour (aka you can't swap your discounted Frappuccino for another beverage). In fact, the company makes it clear that the deal doesn't include Starbucks Reserve drinks, ready-to-drink beverages (like the bottled Frappuccinos), and coffee.

OK, now that you know the details about Starbucks' July 25 Happy Hour, let's talk about how you can get involved. Thankfully, the process is super simple. In order to score a discounted Frappuccino (and partake in future Happy Hours), download the Starbucks mobile app. Once it's downloaded onto your phone, head to your Inbox. FYI, your Inbox should be located at the top of your screen to the right of the "Sign In" button.

When you're there, you should see a notification about the next Happy Hour. Once you see it, click on it. Then, you'll be able to redeem your discount in person or through your phone when you're ordering your drink ahead of time.

So, no, you don't have to be a Starbucks Rewards member in order to partake in the Happy Hour specials (like this one). However, being a member does come with a ton of perks like coffee refills, birthday treats, and so much more.

Still, you'll be able to partake in the July 25 Happy Hour whether you're a Rewards member or not. With that being said, start scanning Starbucks' Frappuccino menu to see which blended beverage you should score for 50% off. I don't know about you, but I have my eyes on the Caramel Ribbon Crunch.