March is Women's History Month, and there are so many ways to celebrate! From reconnecting with some strong women in your life to learning about lesser-known women heroes throughout history. One significant way to honor the month is by supporting women-owned businesses and women-led organizations. This year, Stacy's Pita Chips' limited-edition Women's History Month 2019 bags will do just that, so you'll definitely want to grab a bag for a tasty treat that also does good.

This March, Stacy's, a brand founded by a female entrepreneur, will launch its third annual collection of limited-edition chip bags. Each bag of the tasty chips you know and love features original artwork exclusively by female artists. The bag you get will depict one of six different moments in a female entrepreneur's business journey: inspiration, courage, grit, nourishment, success, and community. To match Stacy's $100,000 commitment to United Way, you can donate $10 to snag your choice of one of these six gorgeous bags. Need help choosing? The Stacy's website provides a more detailed look at each bag, including information on the artists behind the magic and a deeper look into each part of the woman entrepreneur's journey.

Each $10 donation in the month of March will get you one limited-edition bag of Stacy's Pita Chips and a 8 x 10 print to commemorate the illustration on the bag. Fans also have the option to buy all the bags in a bundle for $60 which comes with six bags of chips and six prints. Not only will you have a delicious snack in limited-edition packaging, but you'll be helping fund microgrants for female entrepreneurs who want to open a business or grow their existing one, per a Stacy's press release.

Courtesy Stacy's Pita Chips Courtesy Stacy's Pita Chips Courtesy Stacy's Pita Chips Courtesy Stacy's Pita Chips

March also marks the inaugural launch of Stacy's Rise Program which will award yet another $200,000 to help women grow their food businesses. Ciara Dilley, vice president of marketing at Stacy’s Snacks, talked about the importance of supporting women-owned businesses and why Stacy's Rise Program will donate $400,000 to to play its part. In a Stacy's press release, She said:

Women have always embodied the same capabilities, courage and grit as their male counterparts to create and operate successful businesses, However, studies have shown that they continue to lack equal access, growth opportunities and financial investment – receiving only about 2 percent of all venture funding, despite owning 38 percent of the businesses in the country.

Dilley continued in the release, sharing the brand's plans to help female entrepreneurs, saying:

As a female-founded brand, Stacy’s Pita Chips is determined to reduce that disparity and are proud that the Stacy’s Rise program will continue building upon a legacy focused on giving female entrepreneurs the nourishment they need to accomplish their dreams.

Applications for Stacy's Rise Program, which focuses on "mentorship, community support, and funding" will open on April 12, 2019. A team of business founders will serve as judges to select five female finalists with food-focused businesses. Each of the finalists will be awarded a $20,000 funding prize, entrepreneurial advice, and network-building support. One lucky finalist will win the 100,000 grand prize to help bolster their business significantly.

If you want to get Women's History Month started with a bang, you'll definitely want to check out Stacy's initiatives — and maybe even grab some Stacy's goodies for yourself.