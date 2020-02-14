Love is in the air and it's time to prepare for the most romantic holiday ahead. Regardless of whether you planned a day with your significant other, a few friends, or all by yourself (because self-love is No. 1 baby!), I highly suggest Spotify's Valentine's Day songs of 2020 to get you in the mood. But seriously, music is a great way to get your partner hype for romance.

You might be wondering what song could possibly be the most romantic in the world right now. Well, the No. 1 spot on Spotify's top love songs added to Valentine's Day playlists is John Legend's "All Of Me." Yup, that love balad he dropped all the way back in 2013. Seven years later, and the track is still a romantic bop. It's been streamed over 1.1 billion times, in fact.

The track has transcended so-called societal barriers, recorded as the top song choice for both men and women on playlists titled Valentine’s Day. It's already been added to more than 29 million playlists worldwide.

Looks like you'll be fine adding this to your playlist along with these nine other swoon-worthy songs that are most popular on Spotify this year.

1. "All Of Me" - John Legend

You can't go wrong by playing this chart-topper about giving your all to your partner this Valentine's Day.

johnlegendVEVO on YouTube

2. "Thinking Out Loud - Ed Sheeran

This track about loving your partner until your old and gray is a sweet way to start your Valentine's Day.

Ed Sheeran on YouTube

3. "Just The Way You Are" - Bruno Mars

Whether you're celebrating a day of self-love or pouring love onto others, this track is all about celebrating you and yours just the way you are.

Bruno Mars on YouTube

4. "I Will Always Love You" - Whitney Houston

If you're preparing for a truly romantic evening, this ballad marked by Houston's powerful vocals and soul-stirring lyrics will start your night off right.

YouTube

5. "Can't Help Falling In Love" - Elvis Presley

This 1961 classic is still a top Valentine's day track for good reason. Presley's sweet lyrics can bring a smile to any face.

ElvisPresleyVEVO on YouTube

6. "My Girl" - The Temptations

This song is the perfect track to dedicate to any special person in your life.

The Temptations - Topic on YouTube

7. "Make You Feel My Love" - Adele

This cover of Bob Dylan's 1997 track, is as beautiful and heartwarming as the original.

XL Recordings on YouTube

8. "Perfect" - Ed Sheeran

There's no better way to tell your SO they look "perfect tonight" than with this tear-jerker.

Ed Sheeran on YouTube

9. "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" - Aerosmith

This emotionally epic track is still moving people to tears since it's release in 1998 for the movie Armageddon.

AerosmithVEVO on YouTube

10. "I'm Yours" - Jason Mraz

Tell your SO, you aren't going anywhere with this whimsical number from Jason Mraz.