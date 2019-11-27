I'm not exactly a hotshot in the kitchen. I can admit that. But I do get by with a little help from my friends. Seriously, I'll take all the help I can get and, this Thanksgiving, I already have a crew enlisted. It's 'bout to be a damn party up in my kitchen, y'all, and for more reasons than one. Word on the street is Spotify's new "Turkey Timer" feature will help you along the way, and, TBH, this is what I need in my life.

Spotify just launched its annual “Turkey Timer” feature across America this week and my fellow amateur chefs, rejoice. The streaming service is serving up playlists that will cook in tandem with your turkey so you won't burn the bird this holiday season.

First of all, why hasn't this been done sooner? Thanksgiving dinner is already a lot of work, so preparing the ultimate feast with a fully fleshed-out playlist def takes some pressure off. And I won't go into detail but I'm notorious for burning food in the kitchen, so, a timer of sorts is entirely welcome.

Here's how it works: Once you download Spotify, simply select the weight of your turkey and whether or not it’s stuffed, and you will be given a playlist that matches your cooking time. Genius, right?

Spotify

Plus, there's something for everyone with the "Turkey Timer" feature, so if you're cooking with grandma and don't want to listen to trap music, you can save that for later. Yep, the "Turkey Timer" feature is super customizable and includes podcasts, along with your choice of playlist vibe, which includes six moods.

Spotify

Spotify

Spotify

Whether you're road-tripping back to your family's house this holiday season, or staying home and whipping up a feast for guests of your own, the "Turkey Timer" is available at your fingertips for those who have the Spotify app. BT Dubs — the first three months are free for new users, and the subscription service is $9.99 a month after that.