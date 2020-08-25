The summer of 2020 gave people more time than ever to listen to music and podcasts because of the coronavirus pandemic. Whether you constantly streamed your favorites at top-volume while working from home since there are no coworkers to chime in on what you're listening to, or used your headphones to tune out the rest of the world during a steamy summer run, music was one thing everyone could rely on during a time of uncertainty. Spotify's most popular songs of summer 2020 are like a musical escape, and they need to be added to your playlist ASAP if they aren't already on it.

DaBaby's "ROCKSTAR" featuring Roddy Ricch is Spotify's most-streamed song of the summer of 2020 with over 380 million streams between June 1 and Aug. 15. DaBaby told Spotify that while recording his album Blame It On Baby, he knew "ROCKSTAR" was going to be a hit. "But to watch the world make it into a GLOBAL HIT is an Amazing Feeling," he added. "GOD IS GREAT!"

DaBaby's smash hit came in at No. 1, but the 19 songs that followed for most steamed songs of the summer globally are equally as impressive.

With these songs, the feeling of the beating sun and freedom of enjoying the outdoors will fill your soul with excitement long after Labor Day sets the mood for fall.