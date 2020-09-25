You know Spirit Jersey. Or at least, you think you do. You probably settled in for long nights or groggily got dressed for class in one of the brand's classic jerseys with your college's name or hometown branded across the back. Since its inception, Spirit Jersey has introduced a host of new iterations based on its classic silhouette and more. Its latest venture, however, might just be its coolest yet — one you didn't see coming. Venturing into ready-to-wear for the first time, Spirit Jersey's new fall/winter 2020 collection is, quite literally, a "Love Letter to Los Angeles" in all its cool, trendy, streetwear glory.

“Over the years I have heard firsthand from so many customers about what Spirit Jersey means to them — from their affinity for a place, commemorating a favorite vacation to celebrating a cherished college," Spirit Jersey CEO Jake Ptasznik tells Elite Daily. "Our Spirit Jersey community is nothing short of inspiring. This inspiration fueled us to create our very own Ready-to-Wear collection, full of new canvases for us to bring our own story to life."

The fall/winter collection consists of three monthly drops, the first one available on the Spirit Jersey website as of Sept. 25, 2020. Every silhouette featured in the first drop is representative of the quintessential aspects of L.A. life. “This is our mixtape of our favorite drives, good times, romantic views and secret hideouts," says Catherine Ornelas, director of design for Spirit Jersey.

Courtesy of Spirit Jersey

The "Love Letter to Los Angeles" collection, retailing from $64 to $298, strikes a prime balance between the graphic streetwear trend exploding in popularity by the second and this year's focus on, obviously, loungewear. Spirit Jersey has taken the comfortable, oversized shapes and puff lettering you know and love and elevated it with timeless, yet of-the-moment, graphics and polished embellishments that simply feel fresh. These are the kinds of pieces you want to pay homage to your favorite memories with, the ones you can kick it in the house with or (safely) hit the town in.

Courtesy of Spirit Jersey

In addition to the brand's classic long-sleeve t-shirt silhouettes, this collection brings with it a variety of other styles, including t-shirt dresses, jackets and hoodies, cropped items, sweatpants and sweat shorts, and more. As this is a tribute to L.A., where Spirit Jersey originated, the embroidering and studs on some of the items were all done in the city.

Courtesy of Spirit Jersey

On Sept. 25, you'll be able to purchase the first drop in Love Letters to Los Angeles on SpiritJersey.com and in select retailers. Keep your eyes peeled for the second and third drops in this collection in the coming months. In the meantime, shop the first drop in the Love Letter to Los Angeles collection below, and act quickly — these one-of-a-kind pieces will likely go fast.

