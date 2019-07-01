I know it's hard to believe, but we're already halfway through patio season and July 4 is just days away. It's basically now or never when it comes to scoring deals on last-minute summer travel, which is why Spirit Airlines' International Joke Day Sale couldn't come at a better time. Wannabe travelers have until Tuesday, July 2 to take advantage of rock-bottom fares on some of the hottest warm weather spots, so I'd make moves on booking that summer getaway you've been dreaming of and start drafting that "OOO" email.

On Monday, July 1, Spirit Airlines revealed that its International Joke Day sale is now live through Tuesday, July 2 to help you start your week on the best foot possible. Despite the name of the holiday and the spirit of the occasion, these savings are no joke — and it's a lifesaver if you're prone to procrastination or have been sleeping on booking your summer travel plans because you don't want to break the bank with the high cost of airfare.

According to the airfare deals page, you can take advantage of steals like $56 one-way flights to hot summertime destinations like Austin, Miami, Chicago, Boston, Denver, Myrtle Beach, and more. The weekday scaries have no chance against this sale, which includes comedy hotspots like the Windy City, New York, or Los Angeles (because there's nothing like celebrating quips and banter quite like some clutch travel plans), but international locations like Haiti, Puerto Rico, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Honduras are also on sale, albeit at a slightly higher price. If you're like me and have been waiting for the right time to visit the 'Gram-worthy cities Cartagena or Medellin in Colombia, I'd definitely recommend checking out some of the low fares leaving from Fort Lauderdale or Miami.

Stocksy/Emmanuel Hidalgo

I took a look at the sales page, and it looks like the lowest-priced flights clock in at about $56 for one-way travel, although members of Spirit's 9FC club can book the same flights starting at only $26. I did the math, and if you think about it, that's just the cost of a fancy dinner or a night out drinking cocktails with your besties. It's just further proof that you don't have to break the bank this summer while touring some of the most beautiful spots in the country and abroad.

As with all flight sales, there are some fine print details to take into consideration before you hit that "purchase" button. All these sale fares are valid for select dates in August, September, and October, meaning that you have at least a month to prepare for your trip if you book now. While there's a chance you'll be scoring some late summer travel deals at a time when many other airfares are starting to offering sales on fall travel, I'd make sure to check the valid dates for each location to ensure you're flying out when you want to be flying out. I'd also keep in mind that return flights have a tendency to be more expensive, so I'd shop around to make sure you're getting the best price on your travel.

Again, you only have until 11:59 p.m. on July 2 to take advantage of Spirit's International Joke Day sale, so I wouldn't sleep on what might be your last chance to save a serious chunk of change on your summer travel plans.