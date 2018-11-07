If your New Year's resolution is to do more traveling in 2019, then this latest flight sale from Southwest Airlines is going to give you some serious wanderlust. Right now, Southwest's November 2018 flight sale has $98 fares to make your wallet happy. You can book flights as far out as May 2019 to destinations throughout the U.S. Just make sure you book your airfare soon. Otherwise, you might not be able to score a deal to the destination you've had your eye on.

There is only one day left to take advantage of the discounted fares included in Southwest's November 2018 flight sale. I'm talking $98 roundtrip tickets to destinations like Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. (PSA: Any roundtrip airfare ticket under $100 is a damn good deal.) Southwest usually rolls out a bevy of low-cost fares for travelers once a week. The time is almost up on this week's deal, so make sure to have your tickets booked by Thursday, Nov. 8, according to the airline.

During Southwest's November 2018 flight sale, you can travel to destinations all across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. For travel within the continental U.S., you must fly between Monday, Nov. 19 to Wednesday, May 22. All flights must be purchased 14 days prior to your departure date. The dates are slightly different if you are looking to jet set off to San Juan, Puerto Rico. You'll need to travel between Monday, Jan. 14 to Thursday, Feb. 28, and Tuesday, April 23 to Thursday, May 16, according to Southwest. Flights to Puerto Rico must be booked 21 days prior to traveling.

The cheapest fares I was able to find are out west. From Las Vegas, you can book a one-way ticket for $49 to major California cities like San Francisco, Long Beach, San Jose, and Oakland, according to Southwest. P.S. The return flights are just as cheap, making the total roundtrip ticket cost $98 depending on what dates you select. California is a magical place any time of year. Southwest's November 2018 flight sale includes a pretty large travel window. You'll want to do your research and find the best time to visit the Golden State.

Oh, and also from Las Vegas, you can also fly to Salt Lake City for just $49 each way. If you're headed to Utah, rent a car and head up to Park City for a quick weekend. The star-studded ski town is home to the Sundance Film Festival in January. Not to mention, Park City is home to lots of good eats and offers gorgeous mountain views all year long.

Per the airline carrier, the flight sale comes with no change fees if you need to rebook your flight. Although, you may have to pay the price difference between fares (if there is one). Oh, and this is almost unheard of nowadays in airline travel, but your bags fly for free during Southwest's Nov. flight sale. The no-cost offer only applies on up to two checked bags, but that should be plenty of room to pack everything you will need for your upcoming travels.

Keep in mind that the Southwest November 2018 flight sale is almost over, so book your tickets ASAP.