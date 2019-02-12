It's February and that means love is in the air. While you might be expecting roses or a box of chocolates, Southwest has another sweet present in mind: Discounted fares to your favorite destinations. Southwest's Month of Love flight sale has $59 fares to Florida, but the deals aren't going to be around for long. The limited time fares are already up for grabs. This Valentine's Day, practice a little self-care and treat yourself to a warm-weather getaway.

Right now, Southwest is offering so many budget-friendly fares to cities all over the country. The sale begins on Tuesday, Feb. 12 and ends on Thursday, Feb. 21, according to Southwest. You've got a little over a week to peruse the deals and book your travel. Although, the sooner you knock it out the better. Flights and travel dates are subject to availability. What exactly does that mean? Well, if you wait too long, you might miss out on a budget-friendly flight. You'll still be able to get to where you want to go, just not necessarily at the price you were hoping for.

For starters, I want to go over some of these Florida flights. The groundhog didn't see his shadow (phew!) and that means spring is arriving early. Although his forecasts are only 39 percent accurate, I'm still going to choose to believe the little guy knows his stuff. Southwest's Month of Love sale is valid on flights in March, April, and May. Domestic travel is valid from March 5 to May 22, and international travel can be booked between April 23 and May 16, according to Southwest. Honestly, this aligns perfectly with the first day of spring which just so happens to be on Wednesday, March, 20.

You can fly to Ft. Lauderdale starting at $59 from Orlando during this sale. The Florida city is home to 23 miles of pristine coastline. Bring a book and rent a beach chair to make the most out of your seaside vacation. Tampa, which is on Florida's west coast, is also a great beach destination. Right now, you can score a flight for as low as $104 each way from NYC to Tampa. Tampa is located about a half hour from Clearwater Beach, which was recently ranked the No. 1 beach destination by TripAdvisor. Spring break, anyone?

Here are a handful of other fares you can choose from:

Sacramento to Los Angeles, $59

Atlanta to West Palm Beach, Florida, $93

Chicago to Orlando, $109

Pittsburgh to Tampa, $95

Albany, New York to Baltimore, $98

Denver to Austin, Texas, $89

To view a full list of available flights, head over to the Southwest deals page. Select your departure city to see the different destinations and fares that are offered as a part of the Month of Love sale. I'm currently feeling indecisive about where I want to go mostly because there are so many ideal places to visit. There is no shortage of flights during this limited time travel deal.

Southwest requires a 21-day advance purchase for all fares. Meaning, you won't be able to skip out of town tomorrow as a result of this particular flight sale. One more tip from me to you: Be extra sure of your travel dates. All tickets booked during Southwest's Month of Love flight sale are nonrefundable. Safe travels.