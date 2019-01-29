Not to state the obvious or anything, but it is damn cold outside. If you're one of the millions being impacted by the most recent polar vortex that's bringing endless snow and below freezing temps to a good portion of the country, then you might be dreaming of a warm-weather getaway. I know I am. If this is you, then you might want to take a look at booking a fare from Southwest's January 2019 flight sale for your next trip.

The airline carrier has fares starting at $60 for a one-way ticket this spring. The sale, which is currently underway right now, is only going on for a limited time. In order to take advantage of the discounted fares, you must book your ticket by Thursday, Jan. 31, according to Southwest. Basically, book now or be sorry later. It's worth giving your besties a call to see if you all can coordinate a trip together, but time is of the essence. Travel is valid from Tuesday, Feb. 19 to Wednesday, May 22 for all domestic flights. The Southwest January 2019 flight sale also includes some international destinations, but there's a smaller travel window that starts on Tuesday, April 23 and ends on Thursday, May 16.

I did a little legwork for you by browsing some of the flight deals. There are some pretty legit budget-friendly fares. One of the most affordable fares I've been able to find during this sale is from San Francisco to Las Vegas starting at $51 for a one-way ticket. I think everybody should visit Las Vegas at least once. It's an experience, that's for sure. What better time to go than when flight prices are down around $50? If Sin City isn't your cup of tea, then perhaps some of Southwest's other fares will speak to you. For those departing from San Francisco, you can fly south to Los Angeles or San Diego starting at $59 for a one-way flight. For those in the northeast, this sale also includes flights from Boston to Nashville starting at $70. It's not the beach, but Nashville's music clubs might just be enough to transport you to your happy place.

Oh, and then there is this great flight deal from Orlando, Florida to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida starting at $60. The southern Florida beach city is home to 23 miles of beautiful sandy shores that will help melt away your winter blues. There are many more flights where these came from. It's simple and quick to check out what fares are available from your departure city. Just head over to the deals section of the Southwest website and select your city from the drop-down menu. You'll be on your way to booking your next getaway in no time.

Southwest's affordable fares come with some terms and conditions. You can (and should) check out the full list of rules on Southwest's website, but here are a few highlights to note:

Fares must be booked 21 days prior to traveling.

The prices are only valid on nonstop flights.

Seat selection and departure dates may be limited, so be flexible with your travel plans if you can.

You can make changes to your itinerary, but you might have to pay for it.

Travel may only be valid on particular days to certain cities.

As if you need any more reason to start packing your bags, travel has been associated with health benefits like helping you to better manage any stress that's occurring in your day-to-day life. Why not practice a little self-care and treat yourself to an adventure later this year? Sounds like a good enough idea to me.