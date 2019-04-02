It's time to start thinking about finally tackling that pesky load of laundry that's been hanging out in your bedroom corner forever, because Southwest’s April 2019 “Obscure Holiday Sale” is going to have you packing your bags immediately. The airline company is kicking off a brand new flight sale that celebrates those random holidays that pop up throughout the year. You can probably guess a few of them. But, I'm talking about days like National Superhero Day, Frequent Flier Day, and National Taco Day. Thanks to these seemingly haphazard holidays, you can snag a flight that won't break the bank to amazing destinations like Las Vegas and Chicago.

Beginning on Tuesday, April 2, Southwest is offering flights starting at $55 to the Las Vegas. However, that's not the cheapest fare you can find during this flight sale (although it's pretty close). Some of the more notable deals include flights starting at $49 to San Diego and Los Angeles, and $59 flights to Chicago. More on that in a minute, though. Before you browse for flights, you'll want to make a mental note of the travel dates that are included in Southwest's Obscure Holiday Sale.

This sale is fairly extensive, with flights offered all the way until Halloween. For this particular Southwest flight sale, travel is valid within the continental U.S. between Tuesday, April 23 and Wednesday, June 12, and between Tuesday, Aug. 20 and Thursday, Oct. 31, according to Southwest.

Southwest typically reveals a new flight sale each Tuesday, but the Obscure Holiday Sale is valid a little longer than normal. You have until Thursday, April 11 to book your flights. That's a grand total of nine days to plan your next vacation, but the sooner you book the better. That way you get your pick of flight dates and times. Per Southwest, seats, travel days, and markets are limited during the flight sale. Oh, and a 21-day advanced purchase is required for all flights. The deals are only good on nonstop flights, so make sure to avoid connections to get the most bang for your book.

What I love about this fares sale from Southwest is that there are so many one-way flights for under $100. For just $49, you can fly to major cities in California like San Diego and Los Angeles. The departure cities for these $49 routes include San Jose, Burbank, and a few other west coast locations. Sure, a flight for under $50 sounds great to my bank account. However, there are lots of other fares offered in this Southwest flight sale that won't break the bank.

For example, this flight from Cincinnati, Ohio to Chicago starts at $59 for a one-way ticket. Or, you can hop aboard the next flight out to Las Vegas. One way tickets from Los Angeles to Sin City start at $58. Flights departing from Long Beach, California and arriving in Las Vegas are just a few bucks more, with prices starting at $55.

Here are just a handful of the other one-way flights you can snag during Southwest's Obscure Flight Sale:

Memphis, Tennessee to Orlando, Florida, starting at $91

Minneapolis, Minnesota to Denver, Colorado, starting at $97

Nashville, Tennessee, to Atlanta, starting at $59

New Orleans, Louisiana to Austin, Texas, starting at $86

New York City to Chicago, starting at $91

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Dallas, Texas, starting at $59

Ontario, California to Portland, Oregon, starting at $74

Washington D.C. to Providence, Rhode Island, starting at $62

There are plenty more routes where these came from. Once you've decided where you want to go, your best bet for scoring a great deal is to be flexible with your travel dates. Like most good flight sales, this one comes with some blackout dates. According to Southwest, travel during this flight sale is restricted on the following dates:

May 23

May 24

Aug. 30

Sept. 2

You'll notice that those dates fall around Memorial Day and Labor Day, which tend to be fairly heavy travel days. Just something to keep in mind as you book your flights. This fare sale expires on Thursday, April 11 at 11:59 p.m. in your respective time zone, per Southwest. Now, go tackle that pile of laundry. It will make planning your outfits for your next trip so much easier.