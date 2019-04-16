I don't know if you've peeped the calendar lately but this year is absolutely flying by. Somehow, April is halfway over, and, before you know it, it will be time to break out the winter wear once again. For now, though, it's time to start thinking about all of the places you might visit between now and then. Luckily, Southwest's two-day flight sale for summer and fall 2019 is here to help you make your upcoming travel plans with affordable fares through the end of October.

Travel can be expensive. Honestly, it's one of the reasons I don't travel as much as I want to. However, your wallet (and mine) will be happy about these affordable fares from Southwest to destinations all over the country. The fare sale is already underway and lasts until Thursday, April 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT, according to Southwest. Yep, you've got t-minus 48 hours to participate in this latest Southwest flight sale. That's plenty of time to start mapping out your travels. Although, fares are subject to availability.

What's it all mean? The sooner you book your flights, the more affordable options you may find. There are some blackout dates involved, which is pretty typical of any major travel deal. This includes the following dates: May 23-24, May 27, Aug. 30, and Sept. 2. Now for the next question: When can you travel? To score a great deal, make sure you're searching the following date ranges: Tuesday, May 7 through Wednesday, June 12, and Tuesday, Aug. 20 until Wednesday, Oct. 30, according to Southwest. Go ahead and make a mental note, because now it's time to go over a few of the inexpensive flights you can snag during this sale.

One of the cheapest fares I found was this flight from Nashville, Tennessee to Atlanta, Georgia starting at $49 for a one-way ticket. (P.S. the return fare to Nashville can also be booked for as low as $49.) I was just recently in Atlanta and there's so much do to. You can spend the day drinking, shopping, and eating your way around Ponce City Market, rent a float and go tubing down the Chattahoochee River, or take a stroll along the Atlanta BeltLine. It's also a short drive to see the mountains if you're already thinking about those fall foliage views.

Of course, Southwest flight sales usually include low-cost fares in and around California. For example, you can book a one-way flight between Burbank and San Jose starting at $49. The same deal applies for travel from San Diego to San Jose, as well as from San Jose to Los Angeles. If you'll be heading to the Golden State, make sure to take a look at the full list of routes included in the current Southwest fare sale.

The overall takeaway with this flight sale is that there are lots of fares for under $100 each way. Again, keeping in mind that travel can be expensive, it never hurts to check out a fare sale (like this one from Southwest) to see if you can save a few bucks. Here are some of the other flights for less than $100 that I'm loving right now:

Austin, Texas to New Orleans, Louisiana, $86

Baltimore, Maryland to Boston, Massachusetts, $70

Boise, Idaho to Sacramento, California, $77,

Boston, Massachusetts to Indianapolis, Indiana, $90

Burbank, California to Las Vegas, $73

Chicago, Illinois to Buffalo, New York, $96

Denver, Colorado to Kansas City, Missouri, $91

Las Vegas, Nevada to Los Angeles, California, $58

There are a wide variety of other fares for sale over on the Southwest website. There are a few other things you should know before you book like that the sale is only valid on nonstop flights and you've got to book your fare at least 21 days prior to taking off, according to Southwest. If you scroll all the way down to the bottom of the fare sale page, you'll find a more expanded version of the terms and conditions. This information is worth reviewing before you book. It'll make the search process so much easier for you.

Got it? OK, good. Now, go dust off that old group chat between you and your favorite travel buddies. It's time to make those summer and fall travel plans. You've got work to do.