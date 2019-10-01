Fall is the perfect time to pack your bags and go on a fun getaway, especially if you need some rejuvenation after a hectic summer. If you're ready to block out the dates on your calendar for a much-needed vacay, you'll want to know about the Southwest Airline's flight sale going on this month. Southwest Airlines' October 2019 WOW Flight Sale has fares as low as $39, so purchasing a low fare during the promotion will get you to your dream destination without breaking the bank.

You'll want to act fast to take advantage of the sale, since bookings must be made on the Southwest Airlines' flight sale page from Oct 1. through Oct. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This is the perfect seasonal offer that'll work for both your fall and winter travel plans: Fares are valid for travel in the continental United States from Nov. 13, 2019 through Feb. 12, 2020. Beware of blackout dates, though, because the continental U.S. sale isn't valid from: Nov. 22 through Dec. 3, 2019 and Dec. 19, 2019 through Jan. 5, 2020. If you've got your eyes set on a destination abroad, however, you'll have to book your flights for Nov. 13 through Dec. 11, 2019 and Jan. 7 through March 5, 2020, to get the special deal.

According to a Southwest Airlines spokesperson, this is one of the company's biggest sales of the year. There are some seriously good bargain fares you won't want to miss out on. It really doesn't get lower than the $39 fare from San Jose to San Diego. You can also score a $39 fare for the reverse trip between the California cities.

Want to check out the changing colors on the East Coast? This $49 fare from Washington D.C. to Providence will let enjoy the beautiful fall leaves on a budget. If you're looking to head to the Midwest, check out the one-way fare from Wichita, Kansas to St. Louis, Missouri; which will cost you only $59.

Of course, with the cooling temperatures outside during fall, there's no better time to head to a warm destination. Recharge your batteries by heading south to Ft. Lauderdale with a one-way flight from Albany for $97. Florida is the perfect place to enjoy year round good weather, and you'll be transported right back to those summer days at the beach.

There's such a wide offering of destinations available that you'll want to check the fares out yourself on the Southwest Flight Fares page. But before you get off to planning the best vacay ever, you'll want to note a few caveats to the promotion. Specifically, you'll want to make a note to check your calendar since continental U.S. travel fares aren't valid on Fridays and Sundays. There are also certain restrictions for travel to Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, and Las Vegas, so I'd definitely check the finer details in the Terms & Conditions. International travel is valid Monday through Thursday, while travel to Mexico is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays.

Once you've got your itinerary planned out, I'd suggest giving it another glance to make sure everything's to your liking, since flights are non-refundable. If something comes up and you want to make a change (it totally happens sometimes), don't worry. According to the Terms & Conditions, you'll be able to apply your fare to "future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure."

Don't forget that the sale ends Oct. 3, so book your getaway soon, and you'll be living your best life in no time.