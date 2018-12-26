The new year is right around the corner, which means it's time to make some resolutions. I don't know about you, but one of my goals for 2019 is to travel more. I'd love to save up and see parts of the United States that I haven't yet — and if you agree, now's the time to book your plane tickets. Why? Because Southwest Airlines' New Year's flight sale is currently taking place, and it'll help you score super cheap flights across the nation. Whether you're hoping to kick off 2019 relaxing on a California beach or listening to live music in Nashville, Southwest has you covered.

Before you start looking into flight deals for the new year, you should know about the sale's valid purchase dates. According to Southwest's website, you can buy your plane tickets until Jan. 4, 2019. That gives you the perfect amount of time to call your friends and book the #squad trip of a lifetime (or treat yourself to a solo getaway). Regardless of what kind of trip you plan on taking, you'll have a ton of destination options right at your fingertips. There's one more thing you should probably do prior to scheduling your vacation, though.

That "one thing" is checking out the sale's travel dates. (It'd be a total bummer to plan a trip and then realize the deal isn't being offered during that time period, am I right?) Per Southwest, those of you planning on exploring the continental U.S. can travel between Jan. 8, 2019 and May 22, 2019. But if you're planning on seeing San Juan, Puerto Rico, you can travel between Jan. 14, 2019 and Feb. 28, 2019, or from April 23, 2019 to May 16, 2019.

There's one more important tidbit of information that you should remember before booking your flights (and then I'll get to actual deals, I promise). According to Southwest, you must purchase your tickets at least 21 days before your trip. If you do that, you'll be well on your way to taking the New Year's vacation of a lifetime.

OK: Are you ready to see some New Year's flight deals?

Let's get into it, then. Since there are tons of discounts to choose from, I'm only going to mention a few. However, if you're hoping to search Southwest's website for your own, you can easily do so. All you'll have to do is visit the airline's sale page, choose your departure city, and scan flights heading out of your area. Then, choose one that you like and book it. That's literally it.

Some affordable trips that I found while scanning Southwest's website are these $45 one-way flights from Las Vegas, Nevada to Los Angeles, California (beach vacay, anyone?). Other desirable fares I came across are these $67 one-way trips from Atlanta, Georgia to Nashville, Tennessee (hello, live music). I also looked through these $86 one-way tickets from Austin, Texas to New Orleans, Louisiana, and these $51 one-way flights from Chicago, Illinois to New York, New York. As you can see, there are a lot of itineraries to choose from — but it all depends on which city you're flying out of.

With that being said, go ahead and book your trips so you can fulfill your New Year's resolutions of traveling more. Thanks to Southwest, seeing the country in 2019 won't totally break the bank.