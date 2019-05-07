If you're hoping to "sale-ebrate" the summer with a sunny vacay (get it?), then I have good news. Southwest Airlines' May 2019 "sale-ebrate" flight sale is here with tons of affordable fares, making it super easy to book your next getaway on the cheap. Whether you're hoping to soak up the sun in California or catch some concerts in Tennessee, Southwest has your back. However, in order to partake in the sale, you'll have to follow a few guidelines. Don't worry, though: They're simple, and you'll have cheap plane tickets in your pocket before you know it.

Let's take it from the top. According to Southwest's sale page, the "It's the season to sale-ebrate" flight sale began on Tuesday, May 7. Don't take too long deciding on your trip, though. Per the airline, the sale will only last until Wednesday, May 9. In other words, there's a small time frame that can be used to book your cheap flights — so grab 'em while they're available.

Thankfully, the booking process is super simple. In order to get started, head to Southwest's current sale page. Once you're there, select your preferred departure city. After doing so, a handful of cheap fares will populate on your screen. At that moment, you'll be able to choose whichever trips you want and begin the booking process.

Before you book your trips and start packing, there are a few more things you should probably keep in mind.

According to Southwest, there are certain time periods when the sale is valid — so you'll have to plan your vacation around those dates. For this sale in particular, continental U.S. travel is valid between Aug. 20, 2019 and Aug. 29, 2019, and from Sept. 3, 2019 to Oct. 30, 2019. For trips to and from Puerto Rico, you'll have to book between Sept. 4, 2019 and Oct. 31, 2019. Finally, interisland travel in Hawaii is valid between May 28, 2019 and Nov. 2, 2019. With all of that in mind, book your discounted trip accordingly.

There's one more things that'll be helpful while booking your vacation. According to Southwest, the fares that are currently on sale are all nonstop (unless the site says otherwise). For more information on flight fees and blackout dates, check out the "Terms & Conditions" section of Southwest's sale page.

After looking over the sale's terms (and requesting some time off of work, of course), you'll be able to book your discounted flights.

If you're already ahead of the game, there's a good chance you started scanning for flight deals. If that's the case, you've probably come across a handful of irresistible trips, like this $49 one-way flight from Atlanta, Georgia to Nashville, Tennessee or this this $45 one-way flight from Las Vegas, Nevada to Long Beach, California. The options are endless, so check out as many trips as you can before booking your getaway.

Just remember: You'll have to book your trip before May 9 in order to take advantage of the "sale-ebrate" discounts. If you buy your tickets after that date, you'll probably have to pay full price for 'em — but I'm sure your vacay will be just as fun.