Get ready to turn up the heat this spring with an exciting getaway. Southwest Airline's March 2020 three-day flight sale is in full swing, and you can score a bunch of affordable flights to dream destinations. With prices starting at just $54, it's time request PTO and start packing those bags.

Southwest's three-day flight sale runs from Tuesday, March 3 through Thursday, March 5, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Since you don't have much time to book a cheap flight, I'd recommend acting fast before the promo vanishes. To get started, head to Southwest's flight sale page where you can choose your desired departure city. Once you've selected the originating city, the flight searcher will show you all the available itineraries along with the cheapest fare available.

One of the lowest fares is a $54 flight from San Jose, California, to Burbank, California. In Burbank, you can enjoy warm weather and access all the exciting hotspots in Southern California. Another $54 flight is the trip from Atlanta, Georgia, to Nashville, Tennessee. If you're based on the East Coast, check out the $89 flight from New York, New York, to Tampa, Florida. There's even a $69 flight from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, to Nassau, Bahamas if you're looking to take an international vacay this season. Other fantastic deals include this $89 flight from Denver, Colorado, to Salt Lake City, Utah; a $69 flight from San Francisco, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada; and an $89 flight from Austin, Texas, to San Diego, California.

Shutterstock

While planning your trip, keep in mind that you'll need to purchase your ticket at least 21 days ahead of your planned travel date. Also, continental U.S. travel is valid on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, from March 24 through June 6, while international travel is valid from Mondays through Thursdays from April 14 through May 14. The fares are nonrefundable, but if you cancel at least 10 minutes prior to your scheduled departure, you'll be able to apply the fare toward future Southwest flights. Remember, since Southwest's three-day flight sale officially ends Thursday March 5, you'll want to book your spring getaway ASAP.