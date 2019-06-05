Sure, summer is the *perfect* time for beach trips and weekend getaways — but sometimes, a post-summer vacay will help you prolong the sunny season. Thankfully, Southwest Airlines' June 2019 fall flight sale is here to help you book your autumn trips on the cheap. The three-day sale — which comes to an end on Thursday, June 6 — features tons of affordable flights for fall, which means you can plan your post-summer getaway without breaking the bank. If you want to get a head start on your upcoming vacay, read on for details.

I'll start by reiterating the most important part of the sale, which, in my opinion, is its time frame. According to the airline, the special will end on June 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT. With that being said, you don't have a ton of time to plan your vacation before booking your flights — so it might be best to book now and plan later (if you're 100% ready to plan a vacation, that is).

Once you're ready to begin the booking process, grab your calendar and start looking at eligible vacay dates. While you're looking, you should also keep the sale's travel windows in mind. According to Southwest, continental U.S. travel dates for the sale are between Aug. 20, 2019 and Dec. 18, 2019, and international travel dates for the sale are between Aug. 20, 2019 and Dec. 11, 2019. If you're planning on island hopping in Hawaii, you'll be able to travel between Sept. 3, 2019 and Nov. 2, 2019 — but if you'd rather visit Puerto Rico, you can travel between Sept. 4, 2019 and Dec. 5, 2019.

Did you write those dates down? Because you'll need 'em while you're planning.

There's one more detail that you should keep in mind while preparing for your post-summer vacay, and it involves blackout dates. Just like other flight specials, Southwest's latest sale does have blackout dates — and the airline makes that clear on its sale page. So, while you're scanning dates and prices for your upcoming trip, just know that you'll probably see some dates here and there that aren't discounted. That's OK, though, because there are still a ton of great deals to choose from.

In order to scan those deals, head to Southwest's sale page. When you're on it, there are a few different ways you'll be able to search for discounted plane tickets. If you know exactly where you want to go, you can enter your origin and departure information at the top of the screen and watch sale prices populate on the page. You can also select your departure city in the dropdown menu and scan through various trips and sale prices when they appear. Either way, you'll be able to look through discounted tickets and start the booking process straight from that page.

(FYI, if the deals you're looking at are only available for direct flights, it'll say so.)

While you're scanning for deals, you'll probably see a bunch of affordable options. Some examples include this $49 one-way flight from Atlanta, Georgia to Jacksonville, Florida and this $49 one-way flight from Boise, Idaho to Sacramento, California. Those are only a few references, but there are a lot more flights to chose from.

If you're hoping to buy some tickets for your post-summer getaway(s), head to Southwest's sale page before June 6 and get the party started.