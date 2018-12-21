The end of 2018 is quickly approaching, which means it's time to start making some New Year's resolutions. If one of your goals for 2019 is to take a much-needed vacay with your squad, then you're in luck. Why? Because Southwest Airlines' holiday contest will give one lucky winner four round-trip flights to a Southwest destination of their choice. In other words, whoever wins first place will score free plane tickets for themselves and a few of their friends for their next getaway — and if that's not a Christmas miracle, then I don't know what is.

Southwest tweeted about its latest contest on Thursday, Dec. 20, and its thread immediately began flooding with nostalgic holiday images. Why? Because that's exactly what the contest asks for. Per Southwest, those who want to enter the contest will have to upload a "holiday throwback" picture to Instagram or Twitter before Dec. 27, 2018. The nostalgic photo must include the hashtags #ReelThrowback, #Sweepstakes, @SouthwestAir, and @SweedishFish — and the winning picture will sore the flights.

I know you probably have a ton of holiday #TBTs lined up, but you can only enter the contest once. With that being said, choose your favorite photo and start uploading. The cost of your future vacation depends on it.

By scrolling through Southwest's Twitter thread underneath its contest announcement, you'll be overwhelmed with nostalgia. People young and old are sharing images of themselves rocking Christmas sweaters, unwrapping gifts, and posing by their trees. Based off the photos so far, I can imagine that choosing the best entry will be tough. However, according to the contest's official rules, a winner we be chosen "on or about" Jan. 3, 2019 by a sweepstakes administrator. Cross your fingers and hope that whoever's in charge likes your holiday #TBT the most.

When the winner is chosen, they'll get four round-trip flights in the form of eight e-passes, per Southwest. Those e-passes will contain the tickets' start dates and expiration dates — and travelers must use the passes before they expire. (I don't think that'll be a problem, though.) Once the winner acquires their passes, they'll get to invite three people on a trip to any destination that Southwest serves (!!!). If you're not sure where Southwest flies, you can check out its website by clicking here.

FYI, the winner has a lot of options to choose from.

Now that you know how to enter Southwest's contest and what the prize entails, you're probably curious about one more thing. How will the winner be notified? Apparently, people who've entered won't have to wait by their phones for a call or check their email accounts every few minutes. According to the rules of the contest, the potential winner will be contacted via Direct Message through Instagram or Twitter. Then, they'll have to reply to the DM with their email address, mailing address, date of birth, and name.

Again, cross your fingers after submitting your photo and hope that someone from Southwest slides into your DMs. If they do, you'll be able to plan a vacation in the new year without paying a dime for flights.