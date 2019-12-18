With the holidays just around the corner, now's the time to start making travel plans for when that inevitable January slump hits. Luckily, Southwest is helping wannabe travelers get ahead of the crowd a few months early with discounts on airfare to all your favorite warm weather cities. Get out your wallets, because Southwest Airlines' December 2019 flight sale has one-way tickets as low as $49.

This sale isn't for procrastinators, because travelers have until Thursday, Dec. 19, at 11:59 p.m. PT to get on these discounted fares. According to the company, the sale's eligible dates appear to go from January through May 2020, depending on where you're going, so you can book that last-minute winter getaway or make those spring break plans without breaking the bank. All you have to do is make sure that you purchase your tickets at least 14 days in advance if you want to take advantage of the deals within the continental United States.

As I mentioned before, the lowest fares appeared to clock in at $49 for a one-way flight from Atlanta to Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina and to Nashville, and the same going back. If you live in any of these southern cities, you could be paying under $100 for a round-trip vacation.

Shutterstock

For just a little more, California residents can travel around the Golden State with $54 fares to San Jose and Sacramento from San Diego. Meanwhile, flying up north to San Francisco from San Diego or Los Angeles will set you back only $69. If you're looking to head east, I'd take advantage of $64 fares to Las Vegas from San Diego or Los Angeles while residents of El Paso, Texas can fly in or out of LAX for just $84 one-away.

If you're based on the east coast or in the midwest, $59 fares to Providence from Washington D.C., $78 fares from Chicago to Cincinnati, or $86 flights from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Houston, Texas, are worth taking a look at. No matter where you live around the country, there are plenty of options you should check out on the Southwest sale page.

As with all flight sales, there's some fine print to take into consideration before you make your booking. Unsurprisingly, some blackout dates apply (in this case, from Jan. 4 through Jan. 5, 2020, for travel in the continental United States), and travelers won't be able to fly out on Fridays and Sundays, meaning you'll probably need to request some vacation time if you want to get in on these discounted prices.

However, considering Southwest boasts zero change and cancellation fees, I think it's worth booking these rock bottom sale prices now before they get snapped up and then figuring out the details of your "OOO." Again, this sale is only going on through Dec. 19 at midnight, so I wouldn't sleep on it.