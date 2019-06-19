In my opinion, it's never too early to plan a vacation. Now that summer is (almost) in full swing, you might be thinking about an autumn getaway — and that's totally OK. If that's the case, then you might want to check out Southwest Airlines' 2019 birthday flight sale. In honor of the airline's 48th birthday, the company is offering a ton of cheap flights for the fall. When you think about it, it's almost like Southwest is giving you a gift for its big day. That's so sweet, guys.

The airline officially turned 48 years old on Tuesday, June 18, according to a tweet by the company. Therefore, if you're flying with Southwest this week, wish it a happy belated birthday (yay). But if you're planning on taking a trip this fall, check out the company's birthday sale. It went live on Southwest's website on Tuesday, June 18 and will run until Thursday, June 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT, per the airline.

With that being said, you don't have a lot of time to plan your vacation before the sale comes to a close. If you're 100% willing to book a trip now and plan the deets later, head to Southwest's website and start looking for discounted flights.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Before you start scanning the site for cheap fares, there are a few more things you should know regarding travel dates. Here's the lowdown: If you're planning on traveling within the continental United States (or within islands of Hawaii), you'll find cheap tickets between Sept. 3, 2019 and Dec. 18, 2019. If you'd rather travel internationally, you'll find discounted fares between Sept. 3, 2019 and Dec. 11, 2019. And finally, if you want to travel to (or from) Puerto Rico, you'll be able to score cheap tickets between Sept. 4, 2019 and Dec. 5, 2019.

Yes, I know — those are a lot of dates to remember. Take it one step at a time, though. While I'm on the topic of timeframes, let's discuss one more thing: blackout dates. As always, there are a handful of blackout dates that you should keep in mind while booking your vacation, but they depend on where you're going. To check 'em out, head to Southwest's sale page and scroll down until you see the company's Terms & Conditions.

Now that you know when you should purchase your plane tickets with Southwest's birthday sale, I'll get to the fun part: booking your flights! In order to do so, head to Southwest's sale page and start looking through cheap fares. To make the process easier, you'll be able to choose your departure city and narrow down your search from there. If you know exactly where you're going, you can enter that information at the top of the page, too.

When you start looking for flights, you'll see a bunch of affordable options. A few examples that I found while scanning the site include this $58 one-way flight from Las Vegas, Nevada to Burbank, California and this $49 one-way flight from Atlanta, Georgia to Nashville, Tennessee. If you opt for Nashville, there are tons of cheap things to do in the city, like touring the Country Music Hall of Fame or watching live music on Broadway.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regardless of where you choose to go, make sure you book your flights through Southwest's birthday sale by June 20. As always, safe travels.