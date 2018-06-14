It's been rumored for nearly a month now Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, has finished her initial on-camera filming work for Game of Thrones Season 8. Whether or not it's true has not been confirmed, but since she's was reportedly in Australia last week, she's clearly not filming in Belfast. Moreover, her behavior certainly suggests someone who is marking the end of an era. She's changing her hair color, she's engaged to be married, and she's getting tattoos. As one does. But Sophie Turner's Game Of Thrones tattoo has fans wondering if she's sporting a spoiler on her arm.

To be clear, this is actually Turner's second Game of Thrones tattoo. Her first was one she got along with her on-screen sister (and in real life BFF) Maisie Williams. They both sport the date "07.08.09," which is August 7, 2009. (As native UKers, they both style dates "Day.Month.Year.") It's the day both of them received notice they had been cast as Sansa and Arya respectively, and the date that changed both their lives.

It's also a little bit insidery, in terms of a tattoo. Most people wouldn't actually know the significance of the date, unless they were a hardcore fan. Turner's new tattoo though is one any Game of Thrones fan would understand.

Check out the Instagram photo, taken by the artist Lauren Winzer of Hunter and Fox Tattoo Studio:

Located just below her elbow it's the Stark Family crest symbol of the direwolf, and the final words of a quote spoken by Ned Stark in the original A Game of Thrones novel, and spoken in a voiceover in the Season 7 trailer by Sansa to great effect. (The actual line doesn't get spoken on screen until the Season 7 finale.)

When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.

This has sent fans into a tizzy. First of all, it's a great tattoo design. (Seriously, I'm only sorry all the Stark children actors didn't get them as a set, the same way the actors of the Fellowship in Lord of the Rings did after filming wrapped.) But also because, as Game of Thrones fans are wont to do, they see a potential spoiler involved.

Turner finishing filming in mid-May with weeks still to go in production sparked worries among fans who were rooting for her to make it to the end. Now, Game of Thrones doesn't film in order, not even close. There's no reason to think just because she's finished, she won't make it to the end. But it was still a concern. If she lives, why doesn't she have more to film? Does this mean Sansa dies?

Ben Quincy-Shaw on YouTube

Turner's tattoo doesn't automatically prove she does survive, mind you. But that's how some of the Game of Thrones fandom is reading it. Others take it as at least one of her family members will survive the attack by the Night King. When all is said and done, there will still be a Stark in Winterfell, be it Bran, Arya, Sansa, or even Jon.

Jon would certainly be a bit of a surprise, considering he's actually Aegon Targaryen. But he is half-Stark, and he may decide the North is where his future lies instead of King's Landing and the Iron Throne.

But it also suggests there's the next generation to come as well. The lone wolf dies, but the pack — the family — survives. A new generation of Starks will be born at Winterfell to continue the line.

Is the tattoo really a spoiler? Or are fans just hoping so? Viewers will find out come 2019 when Game of Thrones final episodes return.