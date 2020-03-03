Whether you swiped right or your bestie played matchmaker, a first date can be nerve-racking — even when it's the person you're meant to be with. And yes, even if you're the Sansa Stark. Sophie Turner shines on the cover of Elle's March 2020 issue, and in her interview, she opened up about married life and how she met her now-husband, Joe Jonas. In fact, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ first date might sound hella familiar, because it was the most normal. As in, you've probably been on several first dates just like theirs — no fancy dinner reservations or exotic vacations included.

In the interview, Turner said she was not a Jonas Brothers fan during the band's early days. She and her friends stanned a British band called Busted that ended up breaking up after the Jo Bros covered a little song of theirs called "Year 3000." Turner laughingly told Elle, "We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers’ fault. So we hated them." A rough start, but fate couldn't keep these two apart.

In 2016, Turner was working on a movie when she met a producer who had once lived next door to the Jo Bros. According to Turner, he said, "You should meet Joe Jonas. I feel like you'd really get along with this guy." She later met Jonas' agent, who also told her he thought they'd hit it off. Jonas DM-ed her later that year and asked if she wanted to hang when he toured the U.K. Turner said she didn't anticipate anything good, telling Elle, "I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought, ‘He’s gonna be such a d*ck.’ I brought all my guy friends to come with me to meet him, because in the back of my mind I still worried that he could be a catfish — or I didn't know what. I just wanted my guy friends with me. I had my rugby boys. I was safe."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The met up at a "sh*tty" dive bar, and much to Turner's shock, Jonas actually only brought one friend along. Everyone turned up together and had a surprisingly good time. She said, "I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable."

She went on tour with him, and the rest is history.

"With Joe, I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, way above my league. And I still feel that," she said. "He's so handsome, talented, funny, charismatic. I'm really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me." She also said she loves the security of being married. "Just the word 'husband' and the word 'wife' — it just solidifies the relationship... I think it’s wonderful. I’m sure we’ll have our hiccups and our different things. But right now, it’s like the security and the safety is everything."

Take a page out of Turner's book. If you've got a first date coming up that you're not super sure about, go and see where the night will take you. (And bring friends. Just in case!)