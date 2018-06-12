Pickles are one of those foods that can send people into great debate; you either love 'em or hate 'em. The crunchy green veggies pack a lot of punch into a single bite. They're great on burgers, but what about in a beverage? The versatile sandwich topping is making its debut in a way like I've never seen before: in a slushy. So, what does it taste like? As of Monday, June 11, you can try the sweet and sour drink for yourself. Sonic's Pickle Juice Snow Cone Slush is here for summer, and it's the only drink you need to sip on.

Are your tastebuds dreaming of slurping down a cold pickle-flavored drink under the hot summer sun? Yes? No? Maybe? Well, here's your chance. Sonic is leading the charge when it comes to uniquely flavored beverages this summer. The fast food chain released four Snow Cone Slush flavors including Pickle Juice. The sweet and tangy beverage is available starting on Monday, June 11, but it won't be on the menu for too long. Sonic is pulling the plug on the frozen green drink on Sunday, July 29, so hit up the drive thru while you still can.

Sonic, America's largest fast food drive-in, is rolling out the red carpet to help celebrate the arrival of their new summer slushes. In addition to Pickle Juice, the fast food chain restaurant also announced three other (and seemingly more normal) tasty summer slushes to their menu, which include Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian, and Tiger’s Blood. If that isn't enough to satisfy your cravings, Sonic is also giving you the opportunity to mix in fruits like lemon, strawberry, lime, and pineapple to the slushes, as well as candy like Popping Candy and NERDS while supplies last. These slushes are shaping up to be serious explosions of flavor.

“Sonic's guests are game to try adventurous and fun flavors, so we’ve made it our mission to deliver the best of both worlds when it comes to innovation and variety,” Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for Sonic, said in a press release.

The party doesn't stop at the bottom of your cup. Thanks to a Snapchat lens, fans can turn themselves into the Pickle Juice Snow Cone Slush and others for a limited time between now and the end of July.

Got a hankering for a Tiger's Blood Snow Cone Slush? Or maybe a tropical Bahama Mama? You can get your slush fix for half off during Sonic's daily happy hour between 2 and 4 p.m. local time at participating locations. If you can't make it for a midday drink, stop by Sonic and treat yourself to a late night snow cone slush snack. The half-priced slush promotion is back at select locations after 8 p.m.

Still on the fence about this one? I don't blame you. Like your parents always said, you have to try it to know you don't like it. If you are as intrigued by the Pickle Juice Snow Cone Slush as I am, download the Sonic app to score a free slush. The app is available on iOS and Google devices.

There is no denying that the crunchy green veggies pack a lot of punch into a single bite, so turning them into a drinkable slush only seems natural, right? TBH, it is a bit of a stretch, but I do like myself a quality pickle — so I'm willing to give Sonic's Pickle Juice Snow Cone Slush a try at least once. It may sound a bit avant-garde, but perhaps Sonic is onto something with their tangy treat. Could pickle juice-flavored drinks be the next big food trend? Let's just say I am not going to rule it out quite yet.