The cold weather is here to stay a while and that means it's time to keep your belly full and warm yourself up with a hearty meal. Soups, stews, and chili are all popular dinner choices in my household during the wintertime. But these new menu items from Sonic have me feeling like skipping the kitchen and heading straight to the fast food chain. If you're already feeling the chill like me, Sonic's new Fritos Chili Cheese menu items are here to warm you up with a wallet-friendly deal.

Nothing says cold weather quite like chili does. And, let's be real, no bowl of chili is complete without crunchy Fritos and cheese. Except Sonic is going above and beyond your standard bowl of chili and kicking it up a notch. The fast-food chain is now selling three new Fritos Chili Cheese options for a limited time including the Fritos Chili Pie, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, and Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Burger, according to a press release from the company. Yup. I know. I'm already drooling.

“The bold flavor combination of crispy FRITOS with mouthwatering chili and melty cheese is both incredibly classic and unique at the same time,” Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC, said in a press release. “Adding the uniquely delicious and salty bite of FRITOS, chili and cheese was something many had to hack menus to get, and now, people can order their faves in three craveable ways right from their cars.”

Sonic's Fritos Chili Pie is a pile of Fritos, a scoop of savory chili, and is topped with melty cheddar cheese. I recently had my first Fritos Chili Pie for the first time and I'm here to say it exceeded all of my expectations. I like variety in my food, so between the crunchiness, cheesiness, and heat of the chili, it checked all of the boxes. 10/10 would eat again.

If you're curious as to what's in the Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, well, it's the same ingredients as the Frito Chili Pie except it's wrapped up in an 8-inch flour tortilla shell, according to Sonic. You can think of this as a more contained way to eat a Fritos Chili Pie. Finally, the Fritos Chili Cheese J.r Burger is also made with Fritos, chili, and cheddar cheese. This time, though, the fillings are piled high on top of a 100 percent beef patty and placed in between a soft burger bun.

The Fritos Chili Pie and Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap start at $0.99, according to Sonic. The Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Burger doesn't cost much more and starts at $1.99, so no need to worry about breaking the bank over these mouthwatering snacks. You'll have plenty of leftover cash for your holiday shopping needs. I do recommend stopping by a Sonic to grab a Fritos Chili Pie, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, or Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Burger for some extra fuel while you're out there braving the crowded stores.

The only way this could get better is if Sonic added chili, cheese, and Fritos on top of a hot dog. For now, I can't wait to get to Sonic and chow down on their new limited Fritos Chili Cheese menu items. I'll see you there soon.