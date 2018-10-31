There's no denying that Halloween is all about the candy. That's what trick-or-treating is all about. For all of you out there who don't have a sweet tooth, there are still delicious, savory snacks to be had on the candy-centered holiday. Each year, Sonic always comes through with corn dogs for just 50 cents on Oct. 31, and the fast-food joint is back at it again this year for Halloween. Honestly, Sonic's Halloween 50-cent corn dog deal is enough to make you forget your sweet tooth.

On Wednesday, Oct. 31, Sonic will be serving up 50 cent corn dogs for a tasty treat. The corn dogs contain beef, turkey, and pork, according to Sonic. I'm not suggesting that you only eat corn dogs for lunch or dinner on Halloween, but at 50 cents a pop, it sure beats any other food deal out there. The deal is valid all day long at participating Sonic locations nationwide. There are more than 3,500 Sonic's in the U.S., so you shouldn't have a problem tracking one down. The 50-cent corn dog promotion can't be combined with any other deals (more on that in a minute) and is good while supplies last. I'd like to think that Sonic won't run out of corn dogs, but when it's this cheap I guess you can never be too sure.

For an even tastier deal, make sure you to download the Sonic Drive-In app for your iOS or Android device. Why would you do that when you can just show up and order your food? For one, mobile ordering speeds up the process and makes it much easier to get your food. Secondly, and most importantly, if you order a 50-cent corn dog using the app, you can also get half-off any drink or slushes on Halloween.

This spooky corn dog deal is an annual tradition for Sonic. For as long as I can remember, the drive-in restaurant has offered the promotion every year on Halloween. In a world of unstableness, it's nice to know I can count on Sonic to come through each year with cheap eats. After loading up on candy in preparation for Halloween, I could use a bite of something salty to balance it all out.

Fifty-cent corn dogs aren't all that Sonic has to offer. The burger and fries eatery also has a slew of other super tasty food deals going on right now. Sonic also has a new Quarter Pound Double Stack Cheeseburger (and it even comes with a side of medium tater tots) all for just $2.99. Again, leave it to Sonic to serve up the most unbeatable deals out there. Oh, and if you are searching for dessert, look no further than Sonic's Sweet Pretzel Twist with cream cheese frosting for $1.99. You can also get a Soft Pretzel Twist with signature cheese sauce for the same low price.

Each of these delicious deals offers aren't specific to Halloween, so there's no added pressure to take advantage of them today. Go ahead and enjoy your 50 cent corn dogs all Halloween long. Your wallet will thank you for this scary good snack.