If losing an hour of sleep over the weekend still has you feeling groggy, then Sonic's half-price milkshake deal on March 13 may just be the thing you need to tempt you out of bed. I know I'll be there. The fast-food chain is offering a sweet deal (literally) on many of their delicious and creamy shakes to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings. You'll need to move quickly, though. The 50 percent discount won't be around for long, and it only applies to certain Sonic milkshakes.

Mark your calendars, because on Wednesday, March 13, Sonic will be selling milkshakes for 50 percent off. The deal is only valid on Sonic's Classic Shakes and Master Shakes, according to the Sonic mobile app. You can order up all sorts of delicious shakes like the Oreo Cheesecake Shake or the Peanut Butter Fudge Shake. But, more on the flavors in a minute. The half-priced milkshakes deal from Sonic can only be redeemed on Wednesday, March 13, and is valid at participating Sonic locations nationwide. Oh, one more thing to note: You can't combine this deal with any other offers.

So, how can you participate in the one-day-only event? It's pretty simple. The easiest way is to download the Sonic app that's available for iOS and Android devices. You can find the special half-priced shakes offer in the rotating deals list at the top of the app. You can place your shake order before you get there, so it will be ready to pick up once you arrive. That's the fastest way to get it done. Or, you can just show up at any participating Sonic location and place your order. It's totally up to you. There is a limit of five shakes per person, according to Sonic.

Now, here's the low-down on which shakes are included in this mouthwatering deal. The shakes are made with real ice cream, according to Sonic. I don't know about you, but I love some toppings on my milkshakes. If you're anything like me, you're in luck because each of Sonic's shakes comes with a fluffy pile of whipped cream and a cherry on top. Yum. Just take a look at what Classic Shakes from Sonic you can order:

Fresh Banana Shake

Caramel Shake

Chocolate Shake

Strawberry Shake

Vanilla Shake

Hot Fudge Shake

Peanut Butter Shake

The half-priced shake options don't stop there. Sonic's Master Shakes are also on sale, and now I'm feeling even more conflicted than ever before. Each hand-mixed Master Shake is made with "premium flavors and ingredients," per Sonic. Here's what other shakes are eligible for the 50 percent discount:

Oreo Peanut Butter Shake

Oreo Chocolate Shake

Oreo Cheesecake Shake

Strawberry Cheesecake Shake

Cheesecake Shake

OK, I would eat any of those. I'm a fairly indecisive person, especially when it comes to food. TBH, Sonic is making it very hard for me to choose which shake I want to order. If I have to choose just one, I think I'm going to go for the Oreo Cheesecake Shake. Cheesecake is always a good idea, IMO. The only thing that can make it better is the addition of Oreos.

Now, you may already know that Sonic offers a happy hour deal that includes half-priced drinks from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. each day. The happy hour promotion includes frozen drinks but doesn't usually include shakes. That's why this rare milkshake deal really has me feeling some kind of way. I'll see you at Sonic on March 13. Cheers.