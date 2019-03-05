OK everyone, mark your calendars, because Sonic's $1 hot dog deal is coming back. The fast-food chain will be rolling out hot dogs for just a buck for a limited time this month. The one-day only deal includes two types of delicious franks that you won't want to miss. So, go ahead and skip bringing the same old boring lunch to work (or trying to figure out what the heck to eat for dinner when you're tired after a long day at the office). This $1 hot dog deal from Sonic is here to help you fill up for less. Here's what you need to know about the promotion.

If you love a good hot dog, look no further than Sonic's $1 hot dog deal. The fast-food joint is selling its famous hot dogs for just a buck on Wednesday, March 6. The scrumptious savings last all day long at participating locations nationwide. Although, you may be limited to five $1 hot dogs per order, according to Chewboom. If you're ordering for a group, make sure you each order your own so you don't run into this issue. The promotion should be automatically applied to your order, but it never hurts to clarify with the drive-thru worker to make sure you're getting the $1 deal.

So, now that your probably hungry, you might be wondering exactly what hot dogs are included in this savory special. For starters, you can order up Sonic's melty Chili Cheese Coney. I don't eat chili cheese hot dogs very often, so this is really an exceptional treat. This specialty hot dog is loaded up warm chili and melted cheddar cheese, according to Sonic. The hot dog itself is made from premium beef and is grilled to perfection. It's placed in a soft and pillowy bakery-quality hot dog bun for the ultimate bite. Honestly, this sounds like the best kind of comfort food to me (and enough to warm me up during all of this outlandish winter weather). Just a note that the $1 offer is only good on the six-inch Chili Cheese Coney, according to Sonic. The fast-food chain offers a footlong version of the chili cheese hot dog, but that version of the frank isn't included in this deal.

The second and final kind of hot dog offered in Sonic's $1 promotion is the six-inch premium beef All-American Dog. This hot dog is more along the lines of what you might find at a baseball game (and it sounds totally delicious). The All-American dog from Sonic that is made with 100 percent pure beef. The hot dog is grilled and topped with ketchup, yellow mustard, relish and chopped onions, according to Sonic. Like the Chili Cheese Coney, this one is served in a soft and warm bakery-style hot dog bun.

To claim this deal, make sure to stop by a participating Sonic location on Wednesday, March 6. You really shouldn't have too much trouble partaking in this tasty deal, since there are more than 3,500 Sonic locations in 45 states, according to Business Insider. Sonic has so many delicious deals, but, unfortunately, the $1 hot dog promotion can't be combined with any other offers, per Sonic.

In addition to hot dogs, Sonic serves all sorts of foods like chicken sandwiches, cheeseburgers, snacks and sides, ice cream, and even breakfast. So, if you're for something to go with your hot dog, make sure to give the menu a second look for the perfect pairing. Bon appétit.