While many beauty trends come and go, one "trend" that can now be seen as more of a staple in the skincare industry is K-beauty. That's right, after years of Korean beauty products and routines making their way to the U.S., it seems like they are here to stay and much more than a trend. This is in large part due to the popularity of Soko Glam, an online market place for all things K-beauty. Since the site's launch in 2012 they've announced their yearly picks for the best K-beauty products. Well now, Soko Glam's Best K-Beauty Products Of 2019 have been announced, and the best part is that they're all on sale.

That's right, Soko Glam selected 10 of the best K-beauty products available on the market right now and they're offering 15% off each one through Wednesday, Oct. 16. You can shop the sale directly on SokoGlam.com by using the code "BEST15." What's more is that if you spend $125 or more, you will receive a free Mediheal sheet mask set. Mediheal sheet mask sets can range anywhere from $10 to $20, so say hello to savings and a glowing complexion.

The winners were chosen by the K-beauty-loving community that the site has created over the years. All 10 items were selected by Soko Glam customers, skincare experts, and the Soko Glam team themselves. To see their top five selects for the best K-Beauty products of 2019, read on.

COSRX Acne Pimple Master Pitch

COSRX's Pimple Patches made the list and for a good reason. Thanks to these discreet patches, you can protect your pimple, heal it, and prevent yourself from picking it. The patches are packed with hydrocolloid to treat the breakout, and what's more is that they're less than $5 thanks to the sale.

Benton Aloe BHA Skin Toner

A key product in the K-beauty skincare routine is a toner. For their best of 2019, the Soko Glam community chose this toner packed with aloe and salicylic acid. The toner hydrates and preps your skin to help with the absorption of skincare products in the next step in your routine.

Hanskin Pore Cleansing Oil

If you've never tried an oil cleanser, then you should know that it works amazingly to remove makeup and impurities. However, this cleansing oil does more than that, it's also formulated with polyhydroxy acids (PHAs) to exfoliate the skin, without a gritty texture.

Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream

If you struggle with red, splotchy skin, or you're experiencing irritation, then Klairs Midnight Blue Calming cream will help to keep redness and inflammation at bay. It's packed with powerful skin-calming agents like Guaiazulene which hydrates and relieves.

Neogen Real Vita C Powder Lemon

When it comes to skincare, most DIY powders come as masks, but this innovative Neogen Real C Lemon Powder is to be used as a serum post-cleansing. To use, you mix with your favorite toner or watery essence for a brightening effect.

Whether you've been dying to join the K-beauty craze, or you're already in love with the products, then now is your chance to cop some of the best of the best products at a discounted rate. Happy shopping.