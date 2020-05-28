If you thought their 16-year age difference was to blame for their reported split, think again. In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK published on May 28 Sofia Richie said her age gap with Scott Disick wasn't an issue. There have always been haters trying to critique every aspect of her life, but Richie has never let their commentary bother her. “[I have] this weird thing where I just don’t care what people think," she explained.

When it comes to her relationship with Disick, the commentary is only magnified. But Richie could not care less. Specifically, Richie said it "doesn't bother" her because she's "very happy" in her relationship. She then noted, “why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?” Fair. Totally fair. Also, um, I'd pay about a zillion dollars to care as little about my own well-being as Richie seems to. Anyone else?

Richie had equally chill things to say regarding her cordial relationship with Disick's other ex, Kourtney Kardashian. When Cosmopolitan UK asked how Richie managed to get along with Kardashian, Richie casually responded: “I mean, just be nice. There’s no reason not to be nice.” True. Very true.

Richie also opened up about her relationship with the rest of Kardashian's family, specifically her pal Kylie Jenner. According to the article, Jenner and Richie have been friends since Richie was 14. But Richie goes way back with the whole Kardashian-Jenner fam. “No one’s a new friend,” she asserted.

Don't believe her? Here's a picture of her and Jenner from way back in the day:

Despite all of the nice things she had to say about Disick and his ex's family, on May 27, multiple sources confirmed to E! and People that Richie and Disick's relationship of three years reportedly came to an end following his brief time reportedly spent in rehab.

“Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on May 21. “Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself.”

A few days prior to the reports of a break, on May 17, TMZ reported Richie has been "staying at a Malibu mansion over the last [three] days at the beach house owned by a guy... a guy people seem to think Sofia's now dating." (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Disick and Richie regarding both claims and did not hear back in time for publication.)

Here's to hoping that Richie isn't sweating the speculation and is, instead, just focusing on doing whatever works for her.