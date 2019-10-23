Snooki's Quotes About 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Season 3 Are So Juicy – EXCLUSIVE

Have you ever stumbled upon a photo of celebrity and immediately wondered what they were thinking in that very moment? In Elite Daily’s series, I Can Explain…, we’re asking celebrities to revisit their most memorable photos and tell us exactly what was going on in their heads. Whether they open up about an iconic look or a hilarious red carpet incident, we’re traveling back in time to find out what really went down.

Sitting across from me in an Elite Daily conference room, the new mother of three is exactly who you think she is: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is unabashedly herself, and her tone hasn't changed much since 2009. She's been busy filming MTV's reboot series, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which gives fans a front row seat to the best kind of roommate drama. And Snooki's quotes about Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 prove there's a lot more in store for this group.

Ten years after their reality TV debut, the cast of Jersey Shore hasn't slowed down – not for a single second. Just in the past year, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was sent to and released from prison, Deena Cortese gave birth to her first child, while Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi had her third, Jenni "JWoww" Farley filed for divorce, Ronnie lived life as a new father, and Pauly and Vinny, well, they remained Pauly and Vinny.

Describing the upcoming season, Snooki says (excitedly), "You’re going to see Mike get out of prison, which is amazing. And we thought that he was going to take like a little time off but he literally got out and came to film with us."

As fans know, Sorrentino began an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion back in January, 2019. He was released in September and, as Snooki points out, got right back to work. "I think he missed us so much, and just the aspect of our show, that he wanted to jump in right away, which was awesome. So you get to see him coming out, you get to see all of us reuniting of course it was a lot of drama. I try to stay away from it... but yeah."

That "but yeah" is noteworthy. Because try as she might, drama tends to follow this meatball.