'SNL' Compares Harvey Weinstein To 'Law & Order' Season After Previously Ignoring Allegations

Harvey Weinstein has made plenty of headlines in recent weeks, but he hasn't been the brunt of jokes on SNL until Oct. 14. After being criticized for ignoring sexual assault accusations against the Hollywood exec., everyone's favorite late-night comedy show finally decided to tackle the sensitive issue. SNL responded to the Harvey Weinstein allegations and certainly made up for its silence on previous episodes.

"Weekend Update" made quite the splash. Colin Jost opened the segment by introducing three new emojis users will find when they update to iOS11 — a woman at a spa, a vomiting smiley face, and a hush-hush smiley face, all of which he said represent what it's like to work for Weinstein. After the crowd erupted in cheers, Jost took a slight breather before diving in again.

"Weinstein, who has been accused of multiple counts of sexual assault is reportedly going to Europe for sex rehab. Somehow, I don't think that's going to help anybody," Jost said. "He doesn't need sex rehab, he needs a specialized facility where there are no women, no contact with the outside world, metal bars... and it's a prison."

That pretty much sums it all up, wouldn't you say? The audience couldn't get enough of it. Che then chimed in, saying it's hard to crack jokes when such a serious issue is at play... so he took a jab at Weinstein's appearance. "He looks like chewed bubble gum rolled in cat hair," the comedian said. Che further stated that Weinstein allegedly told reporters that "we all make mistakes," to which Che said, "You assaulted dozens of women. That's not a mistake, that's a full season of Law & Order."

Have a look at the Oct. 14 "Weekend Update" and its take on the Harvey Weinstein allegations.

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

But that wasn't the only mention of the allegations. Viola Davis (Leslie Jones), Marion Cotillard (Cecily Strong), and Debette Goldry (Kate McKinnon) all sat at a roundtable discussion during the New York Film Festival to shed light on what's happening in Hollywood. McKinnon's role definitely produced the most laughs from the audience. During a brief moment toward the end of the skit, the comedian said, "Violence against women doesn't just happen to famous actress, it's everywhere, damn it. It's about time we take it seriously. Pandora's Box is open now, and Pandora is pissed." Though there's no denying McKinnon's hysterical impersonation, her words are definitely true.

Here is a peek of the film panel skit.

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

In the wake of the Oct. 14 episode, many people are discussing the show's take on today's news — from Weinstein and President Donald Trump and everything in between. Of course, there were a ton of different viewpoints making the rounds online. It seems with each new skit comes a wave of emotions.

Some say it's too little too late for SNL to crack these jokes... or they're just relieved Weinstein finally got a mention on the late-night show.

#SNL mentioned Harvey Weinstein! IT'S A MIRACLE! — Travis Glover (@1975jetsfan4) October 15, 2017

A little too late SNL on the Harvey Weinstein thing. How complicit are you with this? — Remus (@remus_67) October 15, 2017

'SNL' finally took on Harvey Weinstein -- but is it too late? https://t.co/1RdwnW5Sc2 via @HuffPostEnt — Taryn Stanford (@TarynStanford) October 15, 2017

Others were upset with SNL's reactions and jokes to the allegations.

The recurring Lincoln Center Women In Film sketch doesn’t really work as Harvey Weinstein critique. #SNL — Terry McCarty (@TVMCCA) October 15, 2017

This was their best idea regarding Harvey Weinstein? #snl — Starwolf Oakley (@starwolf_oakley) October 15, 2017

"#SNL leaned on #WeekendUpdate to take on Harvey Weinstein after ignoring the story last week" spineless as ever — m e l (@likewatercress) October 15, 2017

Funny how SNL Weekend Update could only come up with 3 Harvey Weinstein jokes and 5000 Trump jokes. Even NBC's comedy news is biased. — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) October 15, 2017

NBC quashed Weinstein story, #SNL ignored it yet they vilify Conway, the first winning female Pres. campaign mgr. Time for this show to end? https://t.co/MHsYl1CDoB — Jason Killian Meath (@DCHollywood) October 15, 2017

And of course, some fans were into the wise cracks.

#SNL waited to take on Harvey Weinstein, but they going all in on him tonight, DAMN "That's not a mistake, it's a whole season of L&O!" — hillary is here (@hillaryhere) October 15, 2017

Starting Sunday off with laughter by watching #SNL — sibylla nash (@starbabyla) October 15, 2017

Well dressed skin-tag..funniest thing I've heard #SNL — michael silye (@zolr1111) October 15, 2017

As per usual, there were mixed emotions about various takes on the skits, and of course, politics came into play (unsurprisingly). Though some may be in favor of the way SNL handled this news that has dominated headlines while others object to their skits, there is one major thing to take away from it all: McKinnon's words of wisdom as Debette Goldry. She said,

"Violence against women doesn't just happen to famous actress, it's everywhere, damn it. It's about time we take it seriously. Pandora's Box is open now, and Pandora is pissed."