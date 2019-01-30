Whether you're a football fan or not, the Super Bowl is usually an exciting night. Between endless snacks, hilarious commercials, and a star-studded halftime show, there's almost always something happening. What makes this year's event even better is Snapchat's 2019 NFL Super Bowl Lens. Whether you're voting for New England Patriots, the Los Angeles Rams, or both teams come Feb. 3, you'll be able to show your support with every Snap.

Snapchat shared its upcoming NFL-partnered Super Bowl Lens with Elite Daily via email and explained how the Lens works. Thankfully, it sounds super easy to use, and it'll help you rock your team colors during the game. According to the company, those of you hoping to use the Lens during the game will have to first tap on it. Then, you'll need to move your head to the left or right of the screen. Apparently, that movement will help determine whether you're supporting the Patriots or the Rams.

Once you choose your side, the Lens will start changing shades. Based off of a picture of the Lens sent to Elite Daily (pictured below), there are two main components that'll change colors depending on which team you choose. Those will include hearts circling your head and paint marks underneath your eyes. If you support the Rams, the hearts will turn yellow, black, and silver — and if you choose the Patriots, they'll turn red, black, and silver.

If you're feeling generous, you can support both teams with the Lens, which will result in red, yellow, black, and silver assets. I don't know about you, but I'll probably be rocking the mutual Lens when the big day comes around.

Courtesy of Snapchat

The colorful hearts and paint marks aren't the only Super Bowl-themed components of the Lens. As you can see, there's a logo that says "Super Bowl Sunday" toward the bottom of the screen. That'll help remind your friends and family about the big game (just in case they've forgotten about it).

What's nice about the Super Bowl Snapchat filter is that you don't even have to be watching the game to use it. In other words, if you're working during the main event or decided to give cable a break, you can still support your favorite players. All you'll have to do is open Snapchat and its front-facing camera, tap the screen so that the Lenses appear, and then choose the NFL-partnered Super Bowl Lens. Regardless of where you are (or if you're watching), you can root for your favorite team.

Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Thankfully, Snapchat's NFL-partnered Super Bowl Lens isn't the only feature that the company is unveiling in honor of the big game. According to an Snapchat email sent to Elite Daily, the company will also be offering four Super Bowl Sunday Stories, which will include the Game, Halftime Show, "SB Watch Party," and a City Celebrates Story. Additionally, the company will also be offering a Publisher Story where the NFL will update Snapchat users with game highlights every hour.

Between Snapchat's NFL-partnered Lens, Super Bowl Sunday Stories, a live-updated Publisher Story, and more, there are plenty of ways to stay updated on the action. Plus, you'll be able to virtually rock your team's colors on the big night.