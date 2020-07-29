'Sister, Sister' & 'Moesha' Are Coming To Netflix, So Prepare For Nostalgia

If you never knew how much you missed some of your fave shows, you're in luck, because Sister, Sister, Moesha, and more are coming to Netflix. The streaming service announced on July 29 that it's adding multiple popular Black television classics to its platform, and fans are pumped. From Aug. 1 to Oct. 15, seven new series showcasing Black talent will be added to Netflix's Strong Black Lead strand.

“The goal of Strong Black Lead is to celebrate and lift up Black Hollywood," Bradley Edwards, Netflix’s manager of content acquisition, and Jasmyn Lawson, the manager of Strong Black Lead — a series of programming started in February 2018 — told Deadline. "These trailblazing shows are a huge part of that story. From the classic clown funeral episode of The Parkers to Moesha’s mind-tripping meet-up with Brandy, we’re thrilled that our members can now enjoy these amazing classics.”

In addition to Sister, Sister and Moesha (both of which have some of the best theme songs in history), shows like Girlfriends, Half & Half, and The Game will also become available by the fall of 2020. Check out the full list with release dates below:

Moesha — August 1

The Game Season 1-3 — August 15

Sister, Sister — September 1

Girlfriends — September 11

The Parkers — October 1

Half & Half — October 15

One on One - October 15

“These shows made us laugh, and cry, and sing along with those catchy theme songs. And mostly importantly, we felt like we saw ourselves on screen — in some cases for the very first time," Edwards and Lawson said. "Every week we were able to tune in to see people, families and friends that looked like us and characters whose everyday ups and downs reflected Black life in an authentic way."

Following the Black Lives Matter movement gaining significant momentum this year, many TV fans continue looking for ways to continue supporting Black communities. By uplifting Black professionals in television — from the actors to the producers to the crew — this move by Netflix is a step in that direction.