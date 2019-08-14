If you feel as though this crush has begun to encroach on your relationship, Della Casa says the first step is to do some honest self reflection about why it's happening. “The bottom line is to really think about your motivation and your intentions both with the crush and confessing to your partner. Are you crossing a line or fearful of crossing one? Do you feel guilty? Are you trying to make your partner jealous or hurt them in some way? Are you looking to use this as a 'wake up call' for your partner?,” she asks. Answering those questions, she adds, is the best way to know the course forward. “Perhaps the answer is not sharing information about the crush and asking to go to couples therapy or investing more in your own relationship,” she suggests.

If you decide to tell your partner about your crush, Chong says to do so as gently as possible. “Remind them that you still love them and still want to work on the relationship, it’s just that something’s lacking or missing in your relationship and you rather solve that sooner than later,” she explains.

While what you ultimately do in this situation is up to you, Della Casa does offer one last bit of advice: “Remember that it is easy to have crushes on strangers. When you don't know someone, you only see them in a one dimensional way and can project all kinds of fantasies onto them the same way you did your partner before you knew they didn't pick up their socks or talked throughout your favorite TV program,” she concludes. In other words, the grass isn’t always greener, so you may want to work on your current relationship rather than pursuing a fantasy.