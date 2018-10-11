My s/o and I both cheated on each other at different times. We both forgave each other because in the end we had no real right to really not forgive each other. Our relationship now is much more mature and way better than it was before. We are actually more open to each other now and we have regained each other's trust. It was hard to be open all of sudden after forgiving each other but now it's natural and something we always want to do to - be transparent with each other

—/u/sailoreii

At the end of the day, deciding whether or not to stay with your partner is a personal decision. Go with your gut! It's all you can do.

