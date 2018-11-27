Of course, there is one more party involved in all this who could be affected by your choice to introduce your FWB, and that’s your family. For one thing, it could just be really confusing for them. “An introduction might also give your family the misguided idea that this might be a future member of the family or that it is a substantial relationship interest for you,” explains Reigns. There is also the risk that your family will really like your FWB and not understand why it can’t be more serious, which may lead to more pressure from them to define the relationship. “Your family might start to try and convince you to get more serious with this person, even though you have previously made up your mind about their position in your life. If they really like them and keep talking about them in this way it could become confusing,” says Dr. Goldstein.

While there are no set rules of when and who you introduce your family to, the fact is that it can layer complications onto a dynamic that is inherently complicated, so it should be done very thoughtfully. But there is one more thing to consider, says Carino, and that’s why you want you family to meet them at all. “If this person means enough to you that you want your family to meet them, you should be asking yourself about why you want to make this introduction,” she says. “We don't go introducing every new friend we make to our family, why would this be different? If you want to do the introduction, this person may mean more to you than just a friend and you need to explore that.”

All the more reason to pump the brakes on bringing your FWB home until you know what it will actually mean to you, your date, and your family. Who knows, maybe they won’t just be your FWB for long.