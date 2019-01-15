While no two breakups are exactly alike, the experts agree that in almost every scenario you’re better off just letting the contact info go. “If you know that your ex is the wrong person for you due to [irreconcilable] differences, and you know that dating this person was unhealthy, you have to delete their number. You can't risk keeping their number in your phone, because on a night you're feeling lonely or in a weak moment, you'll go there,” Erica Gordon, millennial dating expert, founder of The Babe Report, and author of Aren't You Glad You Read This? tells Elite Daily. She adds the same goes if the breakup was totally amicable. “In the rare scenario, two exes have ended their relationship in a healthy, mature and conflict-free manner. There is nothing they disagree on and no lingering conflicts. In a circumstance like this, 'deleting' your ex out of your life might not be necessary. In the more common scenario, however, you and your ex probably reached an impasse, and there's likely plenty of unresolved conflict that fills you with anxiety whenever you think of it or talk about it. That's why your ex's phone number should be deleted,” she explains.

Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the Breakup BOOST podcast, agrees, but says that oftentimes the deletion is mostly symbolic and a way to just put a period at the end of the relationship — and to make sure you don’t backtrack. “In most cases, you probably already know the phone number by heart, so this won’t necessarily stop you from calling them or contacting them on various other forms of social media and instant messaging. That said, you definitely should do whatever to ensure you do not contact them. If you stay in constant contact, you will delay your healing or more likely, hinder it completely,” Leckie tells Elite Daily.