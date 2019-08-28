Labor Day is coming up in just a few short days, and you know what that means: rooftop parties! Backyard happy hours! Beach picnics! Any kind of outdoor celebration is in store, really, and since beverages are a pivotal part of celebrating the end-of-summer summer federal holiday, you'll definitely want to try Sheetz's Project Brewberry Muffinz Beer. It's a super sweet ode to the end of summer.

If you aren't too familiar with Sheetz , it's a convenience chain that's solely based in the Mid-Atlantic. TBH, you've probably stopped into one during a long AF road trip to use the bathroom, get some coffee, and — most importantly — stock up on beer. And in terms of of its beer selection, the convenience chain recently partnered with none other than Evil Genius Beer Company , to create their own line of small batch craft beer. According to the press release, it's called “Project Brewberry Muffinz," as an ode to the chain's signature Schweetz blueberry muffins, and I seriously can't wait to try it. The best part, however, is that it's here in time for Labor Day.

Project Brewberry Muffinz truly sounds like the drink of my sweetest dreams. According to the press release, the chain's new brew can be described as a light-bodied blonde ale, which is infused with Shweetz blueberry muffins, making for a sweet-as-summer blueberry craft beer. You'll be able to purchase some for yourself as of Thursday, August 29 at 4 p.m. ET, in 16-ounce four-packs. Each four-pack will be sold for $7.99 each at 99 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, throughout the cities of Altoona, Erie, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Pittsburgh, State College, and York. Take a look at the availability on the chain's website to see if your nearest location made it on the list.

Courtesy Of Sheetz

I would definitely recommend trekking to the nearest participating Sheetz as soon as you possibly can. According to the press release, Sheetz's Project Brewberry Muffinz will only be available for a limited time while supplies last, and it won't be restocked once it sells out. I might honestly end up clearing your nearest location's shelves before you get there, so you should probably arrive as close to 4 as humanly possible.

In the press release, Evil Genius' Company Partner and Co-Founder, Trevor Hayward, said the beer company is beyond excited to partner with Sheetz. They love getting creative, and a blueberry muffin-infused beer is truly unique.

According to the press release, Hayward said:

Evil Genius Beer Company is incredibly excited to partner with Sheetz on Project Brewberry Muffinz. As is Evil Genius tradition, we've taken a traditional style and turned it on its head by adding Sheetz delicious Blueberry muffins while brewing the beer. The results speak for themselves with an aroma that will remind you of fresh blueberries, and a taste that you make you want to head to your local Sheetz for one of their scrumptious Blueberry Muffins.

There's no doubt in my mind I'll be stocking up with Sheetz's Project Brewberry Muffinz to celebrate Labor Day. So, it pretty much goes without saying that the end of summer is about to get really, really sweet.