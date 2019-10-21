Shay Mitchell Gave Birth To A Baby Girl & I'm Crying

Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell just had her very own pretty little baby. Shay Mitchell gave birth to a bouncing baby girl and I am crying. The little angel is absolutely precious, even if all we've seen so far is her tiny hand.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, Mitchell announced she and her boyfriend, entertainment journalist Matte Babel, welcomed their little bundle of joy into the world and the internet is completely losing it. Mitchell made the glorious announcement on Instagram by posting an adorable photo of the baby's hand holding mama's. The caption read, "Never letting go."

This news is the absolute best, especially after Mitchell revealed she had a miscarriage in 2018. She shared the heartbreaking news with her followers in an Instagram Story post along with an ultrasound photo of the baby she lost. "Lastly, although it was an amazing year, it didn’t come without some hardships," she started before explaining how social media is not an indicator of one's real life. "We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life and sometimes it's easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads so many people to criticize it for its lack of authenticity."

She went on to thank her followers for unknowingly supporting her through the "darkest" time in her life. "The support and affection so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I lost the child of my hopes and dreams." She followed the post by encouraging her fans to uplift one another going into the new year.

Mitchell didn't announce her recent pregnancy until late June, when her bun had spent about six months in the oven already. In her YouTube series Almost Ready, Mitchell got real with her subscribers about the whole traumatic ordeal. "I chose to hold on until I announced because of the first time. It didn’t go as I had hoped for and it was extremely difficult. The first time that I was pregnant last year, Matte and I hadn’t been planning, but it happened and we were really excited about it,” said Mitchell. "I was like 14 weeks. At that point, I had no idea the percentage of miscarriages. When it happened, I was just completely blindsided by it."

Shay Mitchell on YouTube

In her pregnancy announcement, Mitchell posted a topless photo to Instagram, wearing just black pants and baring her baby bump. The caption read, "Does this mean I'm allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?"

Since her announcement, Mitchell has kept fans up to date on her pregnancy by releasing subsequent episodes of Almost Ready on YouTube. Fans got to see Mitchell attend a birthing class, throw her baby shower at a male strip club, and even set Babel up with a birth simulator, so he could feel what being pregnant was like himself. Mitchell also included the funniest video of her gender reveal on her YouTube account, which included a blue and pink Power Ranger fighting to the finish. Of course, pink won the battle.