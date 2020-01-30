There's a reason you never hear about Shakira's latest romance drama, and that's because she’s been happily cuffed up with her long-time partner Gerard Piqué for a decade. The two first met on the set of her "Waka Waka" video, in which Pique made an appearance. Flash forward 10 years and two kids later and the two are still going strong. But then that makes perfect sense when you take Shakira’s zodiac sign into account. Shakira was born Feb. 2, 1977, under the sign of Aquarius. Unlike more impulsive and bold signs like Aries or Saggitarius, Aquarius takes things at a slower and steadier pace, which makes it easier to build the kind of foundation for a relationship that lasts.

While at first glance you might not think of Aquarius as being a romantic, don't sleep on this sign. Aquarius is a rebel and is nontraditional in every way, so of course the way they show love’s going to be a bit different than usual. They don't shower you with emotion, romantic words, or pile on the PDA. Instead, they express their love with respect, by engaging on an intellectual level, and by having your back to the utmost degree. Here’s what else we can surmise about what it's like to be loved by Shakira based on her zodiac sign.

Attraction Is Built On A Mental Connection For Aquarius.

It's pretty common for Aquaruaris relationships to begin as friendships. They’re not quick to jump into anything more serious than that, because this air sign requires time to build a mental and intellectual connection with anyone they’re going to be in a relationship with. It can happen slowly to the point that you don’t realize the dynamic is changing, and then all at once everything’s different and there’s a romance brewing. This is because Aquarius likes to take their time and really make sure they’re on the same wavelength as their would-be partners. Nothing is sexier to Aquarius than someone to stimulates their mind. Once they’re convinced you’re the right fit for one another, well, all bets are off.

Aquarius Has A Big Heart, But Isn’t Overly Emotional.

Aquarius is the rebels of the zodiac. Everything they do goes against the grain, including the biggest contradiction at the heart of their identity. On the one hand, this sign can seem aloof or unemotional. They aren’t big on crying over sad movies, don't get their feathers ruffled easily, or make big romantic gestures. As a result, they have a reputation for being unemotional. But at the same time, they have a ton of heart. They genuinely care about the wellbeing of mankind and are first in line to take up for the oppressed. The truth is that, deep down, this sign is all heart, they just don’t always show it.

Anything Goes In An Aquarius’ Bedroom.

For Aquarius, sexual inhibition just seems ridiculous. Ruled by Uranus, the planet associated with revolutionary thought, they have no time for the confines of traditional thinking. If it feels good, and everyone’s enthusiastically consenting, then nothing should be off the table. You’ll never see an Aquarius doing to the walk of shame, because why would they? They did precisely what they wanted to do and there’s nothing to regret about that. They also don't feel any desire to judge others' sexual preferences or behavior — provided everyone is being honest and treated respectfully. So, when you're with an Aquarius lover, expect the unexpected and just experiment and have fun.

They Need The Freedom To Be Themselves.

Some signs are happy to completely merge with their partner and create a unified identity with the person they love. This is not describe an Aquarius. While Aquarius loves, respects, and admires their partner, they insist on maintaining their individuality and the space required to pursue their own interests and passions. Aquarius is loyal to the end, but they’re not the attached-at-the-hip kind of partner. If someone tries to make them be something they're not, they’ll feel suffocated and resentful. So, for the happiest relationship with this sign, it's essential to just let Aquarius be Aquarius.

For the right partner, nothing beats the confidence, independence, and cleverness of an Aquarius. And it seems that in Gerard Piqué (a fellow Aquarius, who even shares the same birthday with Shakira), the “Whenever, Wherever” singer has found that person. And that’s the real deal, my dear.