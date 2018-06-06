Sephora is irresistible. Despite the number of products I've amassed as a beauty writer, I'm still physically incapable of passing one of its locations without popping in. There's something magical about the store itself; perusing and swatching with reckless abandon. If you agree, heed this good news: Sephora's Sephoria beauty convention will be an Insta-ready wonderland.

Yep, you read that correctly. The beauty hub is launching an immersive experience for product junkies, and it's all in honor of the brand's 20th anniversary in the United States. The wonderland will be located in a massive event space in Los Angeles, where Sephora will showcase fan-fave brands via a super-interactive format. As per an official press release, the exhibition will offer "...high-touch physical and digital experiences unlike anything seen before." Not sure about you, but I'm envisioning a Sephora shopping spree on steroids. (Cue the confetti!)

SEPHORiA is slated to showcase the retailer's most popular brands, which you'll be able to swatch, pump, and spray to your heart's desire. (I'm anticipating lots of Urban Decay, Benefit, Sunday Riley, among dozens of other all-stars.)

"At the heart of it, SEPHORiA sets out to celebrate the often indescribable euphoria you get from playing in the vast world of beauty – from discovering game-changing products or trying out a new look to engaging with digital technology that takes personalization to a whole new level,” SVP of Marketing and Brand for Sephora, Deborah Yeh, stated in a press release. “We’ve drawn from our deep understanding of the kinds of physical and digital beauty experiences clients love from Sephora, and set out to create the ultimate event that fuses fun, education and inspiration, and gives our community a place where they can live out all of their beauty fantasies."

This the first immersive SEPHORiA event. The inaugural theme is "House of Beauty," which sounds like the exact type of house I want to live in. But it's not just a funky name — there's an actual house-like component to the experience. According to a (cryptic) description on the Sephora website, the event will allow you too "unlock the door and enter a place where every room reveals a new beauty experience." I'm practically drooling at the thought of all the Insta-worthy potential for this thing.

As per the press release, SEPHORiA will also offer "...Sephora-led beauty classes, services and personalized tips." Because — after all — who among us hasn't popped into Sephora for a mini makeover, or discovered a ride-or-die mascara with the help of a trusty employee?

Not only will SEPHORiA be teeming with makeup artists and educators, but you might just run into some pretty amazing brand founders and/or your favorite beauty influencers. Sephora is partnering with currently undisclosed beauty mavens, many of whom will physically attend the event, while others are slated to pair with the brand to promote the event on social media. I'm keeping my eyes peeled!

SEPHORiA will be held in the fall, which — and with summer just kicking off — that seems frustratingly far away! On the bright side, I've never had a reason to look forward to the end of rosé season, but the impending launch of a mega beauty wonder world is definitely giving me one.

The event will span from Oct. 20-21 (the ephemeral element makes the whole thing seem even more magical, if you ask me). If you're as excited as I am, mark your calendars and let the countdown begin: Tickets go on sale on Saturday, July 21 on sephoria.com, where there three ticket tier options will be released. If you want updates on the event, you can sign up on the SEPHORiA website. Sephora VIB members and Sephora Insider Rouge members get pre-sale access (so now might be the time to sign up for either membership, if you haven't yet!).

No word on how many tix will be released, but I'm planning to cue up my browser tabs in advance, just in case they sell out Kylie Lip Kit-style. After all, I can think of approximately a gajillion people who'd want to spend two days at a massive beauty wonderland.