If all you want for your birthday is to be able to choose from a range of free body, hair, and makeup products, then look no further, as Sephora's Beauty Insider birthday gifts for 2020 have been revealed. And this year's gifts might be the best selection yet.

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1, all three tiers of Sephora's membership program will be able to choose from three different mini sets of products for their birthday. So no matter if you're an Insider, VIB, or Rouge member, the gift is yours for the taking. The best part? There's no purchase necessary if you redeem your gift in-store. (If you redeem online, you have to make a purchase.) All you have to do is go to your local Sephora during your birthday month, give them your member rewards card, choose your set, and enjoy your gift.

As mentioned, 2020's gift sets cover the hair, body, and makeup categories. Briogeo is holding down the hair category with the Scalp Revival Charcoal & Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo and Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask. The shampoo is designed to detoxify, exfoliate, and cleanse, while the weekly mask restores hydration.

If your skin is in need of a little TLC, you can snag Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and Coco Cabana Cream. The Bum Bum Cream tightens and smooths, while the Coco Cabana Cream hydrates for up to 72 hours.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few years, chances you've heard of (and are dying to try) MILK Makeup are high. Lucky for you, you can try some best-sellers on your next birthday for free, as the KUSH High Volume Mascara, Lip + Cheek in "Werk," and Hydro Grip Primer are all on offer. The mascara is packed with heart-shaped fibers for sky-high lashes, the lip and cheek tint provides a sheer pop of color, and the primer literally grips on to your makeup to keep it in place.

For the high rollin' VIB and Rouge members, you get to choose an additional gift from Sephora's online "birthday boutique." The retailer will change up the present throughout the year, but those celebrating their birthday in the beginning of 2020 will receive a mini Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne.

In 2020, it doesn't matter if you're an Aquarius, Leo, or Scorpio (or any other sun sign); if you prefer hair, body, or makeup products; or if you're an Insider, VIB, or Rouge member; these gifts are all free and bound to make your next birthday celebration one of the best ones yet.